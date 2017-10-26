Business News

Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q3 and January-September 2017

Nokia Corporation

Interim report

October 26, 2017



Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q3 and January-September 2017



Strong earnings driven by Nokia Technologies



This is a summary of the Nokia Corporation financial report for Q3 and January-

September 2017 published today. The complete financial report for Q3 and

January-September 2017 with tables is available at www.nokia.com/financials.

Investors should not rely on summaries of our financial reports only, but should

review the complete reports with tables.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



* Non-IFRS net sales in Q3 2017 of EUR 5.5bn (EUR 6.0bn in Q3 2016). Reported

net sales in Q3 2017 of EUR 5.5bn (EUR 5.9bn in Q3 2016). 7% year-on-year

net sales decrease (4% decrease on a constant currency basis) in Q3 2017, on

both a non-IFRS and reported basis.

* Strong non-IFRS gross margin of 42.7% (40.0% in Q3 2016), and non-IFRS

operating margin of 12.1% (9.3% in Q3 2016), driven by Nokia Technologies

and resilience in Nokia's Networks business. Reported gross margin of 39.7%

(37.9% in Q3 2016) and reported operating margin of negative 4.2% (positive

0.9% in Q3 2016).

* Non-IFRS diluted EPS in Q3 2017 of EUR 0.09 (EUR 0.04 in Q3 2016) benefited

from a lower than expected non-IFRS tax rate of 15%. Reported diluted EPS in

Q3 2017 of negative EUR 0.03 (negative EUR 0.02 in Q3 2016).

* Given the strong year-on-year group-level performance with both gross and

operating margins up significantly and continued momentum in the execution

of our strategy, Nokia's Board of Directors plans to propose a dividend of

EUR 0.19 per share for 2017 (EUR 0.17 for 2016).

Nokia's Networks business



* 9% year-on-year net sales decrease (6% decrease on a constant currency

basis) in Q3 2017, primarily due to Ultra Broadband Networks, reflecting



challenges related to market conditions and certain projects in Mobile

Networks, primarily in North America and Greater China.

* In Q3 2017, on a constant currency basis, the year-on-year net sales

performance in IP Networks and Applications and Global Services improved,

when compared to the year-on-year performance in Q2 2017. On a constant

currency basis, year-on-year net sales grew by 2% in both Global Services

and IP Routing.

* Solid Q3 2017 gross margin of 38.6% supported by continued operational

discipline. Operating margin of 6.9% reflected weak results in Ultra

Broadband Networks, which was partially offset by improved year-on-year

performance in Global Services and IP Networks and Applications.

Nokia Technologies



* 37% year-on-year net sales increase and 73% year-on-year operating profit

increase in Q3 2017, primarily related to a settled arbitration in the third

quarter 2017. Approximately EUR 180 million of the net sales were non-

recurring in nature and related to catch-up net sales for prior periods.

With fast and effective execution against our patent licensing strategy, we

have approximately doubled our recurring license revenue from EUR 578

million in 2014.

Third quarter and January-September 2017 non-IFRS results. Refer to note 1,

"Basis of Preparation", in the Financial statement information section for

further details( 1)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EUR million YoY QoQ YoY

(except for EPS Q3'17 Q3'16 change Q2'17 change Q1-Q3'17 Q1-Q3'16 change

in EUR)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales -

constant (4)% 2% (4)%

currency (non-

IFRS)



Net sales (non- 5 537 5 956 (7)% 5 629 (2)% 16 555 17 241 (4)%

IFRS)



Nokia's

Networks 4 823 5 329 (9)% 4 971 (3)% 14 696 15 744 (7)%

business



Ultra Broadband 2 099 2 519 (17)% 2 165 (3)% 6 500 7 171 (9)%

Networks



Global Services 1 359 1 389 (2)% 1 448 (6)% 4 168 4 277 (3)%



IP Networks and 1 365 1 421 (4)% 1 358 1% 4 028 4 295 (6)%

Applications



Nokia 483 353 37% 369 31% 1 099 745 48%

Technologies



Group Common 251 297 (15)% 307 (18)% 812 803 1%

and Other



Gross profit 2 365 2 381 (1)% 2 350 1% 6 911 6 814 1%

(non-IFRS)



Gross margin % 42.7% 40.0% 270bps 41.7% 100bps 41.7% 39.5% 220bps

(non-IFRS)



Operating

profit (non- 668 556 20% 574 16% 1 583 1 233 28%

IFRS)



Nokia's

Networks 334 435 (23)% 406 (18)% 1 064 1 085 (2)%

business



Ultra Broadband 78 278 (72)% 191 (59)% 514 589 (13)%

Networks



Global Services 110 39 182% 123 (11)% 289 175 65%



IP Networks and 146 119 23% 91 60% 260 321 (19)%

Applications



Nokia 390 226 73% 230 70% 736 421 75%

Technologies



Group Common (56) (105) (47)% (62) (10)% (217) (274) (21)%

and Other



Operating

margin % (non- 12.1% 9.3% 280bps 10.2% 190bps 9.6% 7.2% 240bps

IFRS)



Financial

income and (63) (78) (19)% (63) 0% (207) (174) 19%

expenses (non-

IFRS)



Taxes (non- (90) (216) (58)% (74) 22% (211) (491) (57)%

IFRS)



Profit (non- 516 264 95% 441 17% 1 159 574 102%

IFRS)



Profit

attributable to

the equity 514 258 99% 449 14% 1 160 605 92%

holders of the

parent (non-

IFRS)



Non-controlling

interests (non- 2 6 (67)% (9) 0 (31) (100)%

IFRS)



EPS, EUR

diluted (non- 0.09 0.04 125% 0.08 12% 0.20 0.11 82%

IFRS)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Third quarter and January-September 2017 reported results. Refer to note 1,

"Basis of Preparation", in the Financial statement information section for

further details (1)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EUR million YoY QoQ Q1- Q1- YoY

(except for Q3'17 Q3'16 change Q2'17 change Q3'17 Q3'16 change

EPS in EUR)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Sales -

constant (4)% 2% (3)%

currency



Net sales 5 500 5 896 (7)% 5 619 (2)% 16 496 16 984 (3)%



Nokia's

Networks 4 823 5 329 (9)% 4 971 (3)% 14 696 15 744 (7)%

business



Ultra

Broadband 2 099 2 519 (17)% 2 165 (3)% 6 500 7 171 (9)%

Networks



Global 1 359 1 389 (2)% 1 448 (6)% 4 168 4 277 (3)%

Services



IP Networks

and 1 365 1 421 (4)% 1 358 1% 4 028 4 295 (6)%

Applications



Nokia 483 353 37% 369 31% 1 099 745 48%

Technologies



Group Common 251 297 (15)% 307 (18)% 812 803 1%

and Other



Non-IFRS (38) (60) (37)% (11) 245% (59) (258) (77)%

exclusions



Gross profit 2 185 2 233 (2)% 2 236 (2)% 6 546 5 841 12%



Gross margin % 39.7% 37.9% 180bps 39.8% (10)bps 39.7% 34.4% 530bps



Operating (230) 55 (45) 411% (403) (1 417) (72)%

(loss)/profit



Nokia's

Networks 334 435 (23)% 406 (18)% 1 064 1 085 (2)%

business



Ultra

Broadband 78 278 (72)% 191 (59)% 514 589 (13)%

Networks



Global 110 39 182% 123 (11)% 289 175 65%

Services



IP Networks

and 146 119 23% 91 60% 260 321 (19)%

Applications



Nokia 390 226 73% 230 70% 736 421 75%

Technologies



Group Common (56) (105) (47)% (62) (10)% (217) (274) (21)%

and Other



Non-IFRS (898) (501) 79% (620) 45% (1 986) (2 650) (25)%

exclusions



Operating (4.2)% 0.9% (510)bps (0.8)% (340)bps (2.4)% (8.3)% 590bps

margin %



Financial

income and (63) (80) (21)% (218) (71)% (427) (215) 99%

expenses



Taxes 102 (111) (172) (223) 56



(Loss)/Profit (190) (133) 43% (433) (56)% (1 058) (1 570) (33)%



(Loss)/Profit

attributable

to the equity (192) (119) 61% (423) (55)% (1 088) (1 410) (23)%

holders of the

parent



Non-

controlling 2 (14) (9) 30 (161)

interests



EPS, EUR (0.03) (0.02) 50% (0.07) (57)% (0.19) (0.25) (24)%

diluted



Net cash and

other liquid 2 731 5 539 (51)% 3 964 (31)% 2 731 5 539 (51)%

assets

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Results are as reported unless otherwise specified. The financial

information in this report is unaudited. Non-IFRS results exclude costs

related to the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent and related integration, goodwill

impairment charges, intangible asset amortization and other purchase price

fair value adjustments, restructuring and associated charges and certain other

items that may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business performance.

For details, please refer to the non-IFRS exclusions section included in

discussions of both the quarterly and year to date performance and note 2,

"Non-IFRS to reported reconciliation", in the notes in the Financial statement

information in this report. Change in net sales at constant currency excludes

the impact of changes in exchange rates in comparison to euro, our reporting

currency. For more information on currency exposures, please refer to note 1,

"Basis of Preparation", in the Financial statement information section in this

report.







Dividend and capital structure update



Nokia's Board of Directors plans to propose a dividend of EUR 0.19 per share for

2017. The dividend is Nokia's principal method of distributing earnings to

shareholders, and Nokia targets to deliver an earnings-based growing dividend.

Over the long term, Nokia targets to grow the dividend by distributing

approximately 40% to 70% of non-IFRS EPS, taking into account Nokia's cash

position and expected cash flow generation.



On October 29, 2015, after Nokia's Board of Directors conducted a thorough

analysis of Nokia's potential long-term capital structure requirements, Nokia

announced a EUR 7 billion program to optimize the efficiency of its capital

structure. This program consists of approximately EUR 4 billion in shareholder

distributions and approximately EUR 3 billion of de-leveraging. As of the end

of the third quarter 2017, approximately EUR 6.9 billion of our capital

structure optimization program had been completed. The remaining amount of

approximately EUR 0.1 billion relates to planned share repurchases, and is

expected to be completed by the end of 2017. Following the completion of this

program, and factoring in our targeted dividend for 2017, Nokia is confident

that it will have a strong and efficient capital structure.



Non-IFRS results provide meaningful supplemental information regarding

underlying business performance



In addition to information on our reported IFRS results, we provide certain

information on a non-IFRS, or underlying business performance, basis. We believe

that our non-IFRS results provide meaningful supplemental information to both

management and investors regarding Nokia's underlying business performance by

excluding the below-described items that may not be indicative of Nokia's

business operating results. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be

viewed in isolation or as substitutes to the equivalent IFRS measure(s), but

should be used in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measure(s)

in the reported results.



Non-IFRS results exclude costs related to the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent and

related integration, goodwill impairment charges, intangible asset amortization

and purchase price related items, restructuring and associated charges, and

certain other items that may not be indicative of Nokia's underlying business

performance. The non-IFRS exclusions are not allocated to the segments, and

hence they are reported only at the Nokia consolidated level.



Financial discussion



The financial discussion included in this financial report of Nokia's results

comprises the results of Nokia's businesses - Nokia's Networks business and

Nokia Technologies, as well as Group Common and Other. For more information on

our reportable segments, please refer to note 3, "Segment information", in the

Financial statement information section in this report.





CEO STATEMENT



Nokia delivered excellent non-IFRS earnings-per-share in the third quarter of

EUR 0.09; strong year-on-year group-level performance, with both gross and

operating margins up significantly; and continued momentum in the execution of

our strategy. Given this good progress, Nokia's Board of Directors plans to

propose a dividend of 19 euro cents for 2017, up 2 cents from one year ago.



The performance of our patent licensing business was the clear highlight of the

quarter. We reached a favorable arbitration outcome with LG and have since

reached agreement with them on a license for a longer term than what was set out

in the arbitration. With this fast and effective execution against our patent

licensing strategy, we have approximately doubled our recurring licensing

revenue from EUR 578 million in 2014. I am also particularly pleased that in

2017 the growth in patent licensing has helped to offset the sales decline on

the Networks side. We have excellent momentum and considerable opportunity to

further develop the business in 2018 and beyond.



We also saw strength in many parts of our Networks business in the quarter. On

the sales side, we saw constant currency year-on-year growth in Global Services

and IP Routing as well as our Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Orders were up in many areas, including Applications & Analytics, which logged

its fifth consecutive quarter of order growth in Q3, showing the progress we are

making in our strategy to build a strong, stand-alone software business.



On the profitability side, the overall Networks gross margin of 38.6% was up

compared to one year ago, a remarkable achievement in the context of a market

that remains challenging. In addition, Global Services and IP Networks and

Applications delivered significant improvements in operating margin compared to

Q3 2016, at 8.1% and 10.7%, respectively.



We continued to build momentum in our strategy to expand our customer base

beyond communication service providers. Across the adjacent segments that we are

targeting, year-to-date orders were up by double-digit percentages and sales

were up by 8%, excluding the former Alcatel-Lucent third-party integration

business that we are currently winding down.



We also added more than 60 new customers in these adjacent segments so far this

year, including China Pacific Insurance Company, the first large enterprise win

for our Nuage business in China. With cable operators, we won the first customer

- WOW! in the United States - for our new products coming from the acquisition

of Gainspeed, which we are also trialing with almost a dozen customers,

including some of the industry's largest players.



These results reflect the power of our disciplined operating model and the

advantages of our end-to-end portfolio. In a market where competition remains

robust, operational discipline is a must, and it is a core strength of Nokia.

Furthermore, as the market transitions to 5G, I believe that the benefits of our

portfolio will become even more apparent given that 5G is about much more than

Radio. It requires Cloud core, IP routing, transport of many kinds, fixed

wireless access, Software-Defined Networking and more - and Nokia is one of the

very few companies that is able to meet all those needs.



Despite the progress we made in the quarter, we experienced some challenges in

our Mobile Networks business and see a continued decline in our primary

addressable market in 2018. That decline, which we estimate to be in the range

of 2% to 5%, is the result of the multiple technology transitions underway;

robust competition in China; and near-term headwinds from potential operator

consolidation in a handful of countries.



In terms of the issues we are facing in Mobile Networks, I have noted in

previous quarters that the R&D team in this business group has faced an

extraordinarily high workload. Given this situation, we have seen some issues

with the time taken to converge some products that have, unfortunately, impacted

a small number of customers. As a result, Mobile Networks has experienced both

revenue pressure and an increase in expected network equipment swap costs.



My team is fully committed to getting these things back on track and we are

already seeing meaningful improvements. Field deployments of our new AirScale

products were ramping up in all our geographies, including with key North

American customers. These products help improve operator competitiveness, not

just by addressing cost challenges, but also by setting a new standard for

performance and flexibility. We also saw a meaningful increase in customer

satisfaction scores.



I would also note that despite some additional investment required in Mobile

Networks to maintain product leadership, we are committed to our EUR 1.2 billion

cost savings plan in full-year 2018. These savings come at a slightly higher

cost than previously expected, and we continue to assess opportunities to

deliver further savings in the area of cost-of-goods sold.



Regarding our cash position, I am not satisfied with our performance in the

third quarter and we are redoubling our efforts in this area. Maintaining our

strong balance sheet is a clear priority.



In short, Q3 was a period in which we faced some challenges, but delivered good

performance in many areas as well as momentum in the execution of our strategy.





Rajeev Suri

President and CEO





NOKIA IN Q3 2017 - NON-IFRS



Non-IFRS net sales and non-IFRS operating profit



Nokia non-IFRS net sales decreased 7% year-on-year and decreased 2%

sequentially. On a constant currency basis, Nokia non-IFRS net sales would have

decreased 4% year-on-year and increased 2% sequentially.



A discussion of our results within Nokia's Networks business, Nokia Technologies

and Group Common and Other is included in the sections "Nokia's Networks

business", "Nokia Technologies" and "Group Common and Other" below.





Year-on-year changes



EUR million, Net % Gross Other Operating Change in

non-IFRS sales change profit (R&D) (SG&A) income and profit operating

(expenses) margin %

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Networks (506) (9)% (138) (17) 11 43 (101) (130)bps

business



Nokia 130 37% 132 7 25 0 164 1 670bps

Technologies



Group Common (46) (15)% (10) 11 15 31 49 1 310bps

and Other



Eliminations 2 0 0 0 0 0

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia (419) (7)% (16) 3 51 75 112 280bps

------------------------------------------------------------------------------





On a year-on-year basis, foreign exchange fluctuations had a negative impact on

non-IFRS gross profit, a slightly positive impact on non-IFRS operating expenses

and a slightly positive net impact on non-IFRS operating profit in the third

quarter 2017.



Sequential changes







EUR million, Net % Gross Other Operating Change in

non-IFRS Sales change profit (R&D) (SG&A) income and profit operating

(expenses) margin %

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Networks (148) (3)% (85) (2) 6 8 (72) (130)bps

business



Nokia 114 31% 121 2 25 12 160 1 840bps

Technologies



Group Common (56) (18)% (22) 7 3 17 6 (210)bps

and Other



Eliminations (2) 0 0 0 0 0

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia (92) (2)% 15 7 34 37 94 190bps

------------------------------------------------------------------------------







On a sequential basis, foreign exchange fluctuations had a negative impact on

non-IFRS gross profit, a slightly positive impact on non-IFRS operating expenses

and a slightly positive net impact on non-IFRS operating profit in the third

quarter 2017.





Non-IFRS profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent



Year-on-year changes



Profit

EUR Operating Financial Non- attributable

million, profit income and Taxes Profit controlling to the equity

non-IFRS expenses interests holders of the

parent

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia 112 15 126 252 4 256

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Non-IFRS taxes



Nokia's regional profit mix in the third quarter 2017 resulted in an

unexpectedly low non-IFRS tax rate of 15%.



Non-IFRS financial income and expenses



The net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses was primarily due

to gains from venture fund investments, partially offset by an impairment charge

related to the performance of certain private funds investing in intellectual

property rights ("IPR").



Sequential changes

Profit

EUR Operating Financial Non- attributable

million, profit income and Taxes Profit controlling to the equity

non-IFRS expenses interests holders of the

parent

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia 94 0 (16) 75 (11) 65

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Non-IFRS taxes



Nokia's regional profit mix in the third quarter 2017 resulted in an

unexpectedly low non-IFRS tax rate of 15%.



Non-IFRS financial income and expenses



The flat financial income and expenses were primarily due to income related to

gains from venture fund investments and foreign exchange fluctuations, fully

offset by an impairment charge related to the performance of certain private

funds investing in IPR.







NOKIA IN Q3 2017 - REPORTED



FINANCIAL DISCUSSION

Net sales



Nokia net sales decreased 7% year-on-year and decreased 2% sequentially. On a

constant currency basis, Nokia net sales would have decreased 4% year-on-year

and would have increased 2% sequentially.



Year-on-year discussion



The year-on-year decrease in net sales in the third quarter 2017 was primarily

due to Nokia's Networks business and Group Common and Other, partially offset by

Nokia Technologies and lower non-IFRS exclusions related to a purchase price

allocation adjustment related to a reduced valuation of deferred revenue that

existed on Alcatel-Lucent's balance sheet at the time of the acquisition.



Sequential discussion



The sequential decrease in Nokia net sales in the third quarter 2017 was

primarily due to Nokia's Networks business, Group Common and Other and higher

non-IFRS exclusions related to product portfolio strategy costs, partially

offset by Nokia Technologies.



Operating profit



Year-on-year discussion



In the third quarter 2017, Nokia recorded an operating loss compared to an

operating profit in the third quarter 2016. The change was primarily due to a

net negative fluctuation in other income and expenses and lower gross profit,

partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses.



The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to lower gross profit in Nokia's

Networks business, higher non-IFRS exclusions and lower gross profit in Group

Common and Other, partially offset by Nokia Technologies.



The decrease in SG&A expenses was primarily due to Nokia Technologies, Group

Common and Other and Nokia's Networks business.



The net negative fluctuation in Nokia's other income and expenses was primarily

related to higher non-IFRS exclusions attributable to higher restructuring and

associated charges and an impairment charge, partially offset by Nokia's

Networks business and Group Common and Other.



In the third quarter 2017, Nokia recorded a non-cash charge to other income and

expenses of EUR 141 million, due to the impairment of goodwill related to its

digital health business, which is part of Nokia Technologies. Following third

quarter 2017 results, Nokia adjusted its long-term cash flow projections for its

digital health cash generating unit, and recorded an impairment charge. The

impairment charge was excluded from our non-IFRS results and allocated to the

carrying amount of goodwill held within the digital health cash generating unit,

which was reduced to zero. Going forward, Nokia Technologies aims to have a

larger impact with consumers and the medical community through a more focused,

more agile digital health business.



Sequential discussion



In the third quarter 2017, the increase in operating loss was primarily due to a

net negative fluctuation in other income and expenses and lower gross profit,

partially offset by lower SG&A expenses.



The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to lower gross profit in Nokia's

Networks business, higher non-IFRS exclusions related to product portfolio

strategy costs and lower gross profit in Group Common and Other, partially

offset by Nokia Technologies.



The decrease in SG&A expenses was primarily due to Nokia Technologies and lower

non-IFRS exclusions primarily related to transaction and integration costs.



The net negative fluctuation in Nokia's other income and expenses was primarily

due to higher non-IFRS exclusions attributable to an impairment charge and

higher restructuring and associated charges, partially offset by Group Common

and Other and Nokia Technologies.



In the third quarter 2017, Nokia recorded a non-cash charge to other income and

expenses of EUR 141 million, due to the impairment of goodwill related to its

digital health business, which is part of Nokia Technologies. Following third

quarter 2017 results, Nokia adjusted its long-term cash flow projections for its

digital health cash generating unit, and recorded an impairment charge. The

impairment charge was excluded from our non-IFRS results and allocated to the

carrying amount of goodwill held within the digital health cash generating unit,

which was reduced to zero. Going forward, Nokia Technologies aims to have a

larger impact with consumers and the medical community through a more focused,

more agile digital health business.



Profit/(Loss) attributable to the equity holders of the parent



Year-on-year discussion



In the third quarter 2017, the increase in loss attributable to the equity

holders of the parent was primarily due to operating loss in the third quarter

2017 compared to an operating profit in the third quarter 2016. This was

partially offset by a tax benefit in the third quarter 2017, compared to a tax

expense in the third quarter 2016, and, to a lesser extent, a net positive

fluctuation in financial income and expenses.



The net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses was primarily due

to gains from venture fund investments, partially offset by an impairment charge

related to the performance of certain private funds investing in IPR.



The change in taxes from an expense in the third quarter 2016 to a benefit in

the third quarter 2017 was primarily due to lower taxes resulting from a change

in Nokia's regional profit mix.



Sequential discussion



In the third quarter 2017, the decrease in loss attributable to the equity

holders of the parent was primarily due to a tax benefit in the third quarter

2017, compared to a tax expense in the second quarter 2017, and a net positive

fluctuation in financial income and expenses. This was partially offset by an

increase in operating loss.



The net positive fluctuation in financial income and expenses was primarily due

to the absence of non-IFRS exclusions related to Nokia's tender offer to

purchase the 6.50% notes due January 15, 2028, the 6.45% notes due March

15, 2029 and the 5.375% notes due May 15, 2019, which negatively affected the

second quarter 2017, as well as higher gains related to venture fund

investments. This was partially offset by an impairment charge related to the

performance of certain private funds investing in IPR.



The change in taxes from an expense in the second quarter 2017, to a benefit in

the third quarter 2017, was primarily due to the absence of both a non-recurring

change to uncertain tax positions and a non-recurring tax expense related to

deferred tax valuation allowance.



Description of non-IFRS exclusions in Q3 2017



Non-IFRS exclusions consist of costs related to the acquisition of Alcatel-

Lucent and related integration, goodwill impairment charges, intangible asset

amortization and purchase price related items, restructuring and associated

charges, and certain other items that may not be indicative of Nokia's

underlying business performance. For additional details, please refer to note

2, "Non-IFRS to reported reconciliation", in the Financial statement information

section in this report.











EUR million Q3'17 Q3'16 YoY change Q2'17 QoQ change

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales (38) (60) (37)% (11) 245%



Gross profit (181) (149) 21% (114) 59%



R&D (177) (179) (1)% (172) 3%



SG&A (139) (145) (4)% (151) (8)%



Other income and expenses (401) (29) 1 283% (182) 120%



Operating (loss)/profit (898) (501) 79% (620) 45%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Financial income and expenses 0 (1) (100)% (156) (100)%



Taxes 192 105 83% (98) (296)%



(Loss)/Profit (706) (397) 78% (873) (19)%



(Loss)/Profit attributable to the (706) (378) 87% (873) (19)%

shareholders of the parent



Non-controlling interests 0 (20) (100)% (1) (100)%

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Non-IFRS exclusions in net sales



In the third quarter 2017, non-IFRS exclusions in net sales amounted to EUR 38

million, and related to product portfolio strategy costs and a purchase price

allocation adjustment related to a reduced valuation of deferred revenue that

existed on Alcatel-Lucent's balance sheet at the time of the acquisition.



Non-IFRS exclusions in operating profit



In the third quarter 2017, non-IFRS exclusions in operating profit amounted to

EUR 898 million, and were primarily due to non-IFRS exclusions that adversely

affected gross profit, research and development ("R&D") expenses, SG&A expenses

and other income and expenses as follows:



In the third quarter 2017, non-IFRS exclusions in gross profit amounted to EUR

181 million, and were primarily due to product portfolio strategy costs related

to the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent, and the deferred revenue.



In the third quarter 2017, non-IFRS exclusions in R&D expenses amounted to EUR

177 million, and were primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets

resulting from the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent and, to a lesser extent,

product portfolio strategy costs related to the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.



In the third quarter 2017, non-IFRS exclusions in SG&A expenses amounted to EUR

139 million, and were primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets

resulting from the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent and integration and transaction

related costs.



In the third quarter 2017, non-IFRS exclusions in other income and expenses

amounted to EUR 401 million, and were primarily due to restructuring and

associated charges for Nokia's cost reduction and efficiency improvement

initiatives, and a EUR 141 million impairment charge.



Non-IFRS exclusions in profit/(loss) attributable to the equity holders of the

parent



In the third quarter 2017, non-IFRS exclusions in profit/(loss) attributable to

the equity holders of the parent amounted to EUR 706 million, and were primarily

due to the non-IFRS exclusions affecting operating profit, in addition to non-

IFRS exclusions that adversely affected financial income and expenses and taxes

as follows:



In the third quarter 2017, non-IFRS exclusions in financial income and expenses

amounted to zero.



In the third quarter 2017, non-IFRS exclusions in taxes amounted to EUR 192

million, and were due to non-IFRS exclusions in operating profit.



Cost savings program



The following table summarizes the financial information related to our cost

savings program, as of the end of the third quarter 2017. Balances related to

previous Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent restructuring and cost savings programs have

been included as part of this overall cost savings program as of the second

quarter 2016.





In EUR million, approximately Q3'17

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Opening balance of restructuring and associated liabilities 750



+ Charges in the quarter 260



- Cash outflows in the quarter 130



= Ending balance of restructuring and associated liabilities 880



of which restructuring provisions 760



of which other associated liabilities 120







Total expected restructuring and associated charges 1 900



- Cumulative recorded 1 260



= Charges remaining to be recorded 640







Total expected restructuring and associated cash outflows 2 250



- Cumulative recorded 830



= Cash outflows remaining to be recorded 1 420





The following table summarizes our full year 2016 results and future

expectations related to our cost savings program and network equipment swaps.



|Actual| Expected amounts for

| | | | |

In EUR million,| | | | FY 2019 and |

approximately | | FY 2017 | FY 2018 | beyond | Total

rounded to the | 2016 |as of the end|as of the end|as of the end|as of the end

nearest EUR 50 | | of | of | of | of

million | | | | |

| | | | |

| |Q2'17 Q3'17|Q2'17 Q3'17|Q2'17 Q3'17|Q2'17 Q3'17

----------------+------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------

Total cost | 550| 250 250| 400 400| 0 0|1 200 1 200

savings | | | | |

| | | | |

- operating | 350| 100 150| 350 300| 0 0| 800 800

expenses | | | | |

| | | | |

- cost of | 200| 150 100| 50 100| 0 0| 400 400

sales | | | | |

| | | | |

Restructuring | | | | |

and associated | 750| 750 650| 200 500| 0 0|1 700 1 900

charges | | | | |

| | | | |

Restructuring | | | | |

and associated | 400| 750 600| 550 650| 450 600|2 150 2 250

cash outflows | | | | |

| | | | |

Charges related| | | | |

to network | 150| 450 550| 300 550| 0 150| 900 1 400

equipment swaps| | | | |

| | | | |

Cash outflows | | | | |

related to | 150| 450 600| 300 500| 0 150| 900 1 400

network | | | | |

equipment swaps| | | | |

----------------+------+-------------+-------------+-------------+-------------



In full year 2016, the actual total cost savings benefitted from lower incentive

accruals, related to the full year 2016 financial performance. Lower incentive

accruals drove more than half of the higher than previously expected decrease in

total costs in 2016, and this is expected to reverse in 2017, assuming full year

2017 financial performance in-line with our expectations. On a cumulative basis,

Nokia continues to be on track to achieve the targeted EUR 1.2 billion of total

cost savings in full year 2018.



The increase in restructuring and associated charges is expected to be

approximately EUR 200 million, approximately half of which is related to a non-

cash US pension curtailment and the other half related to a number of smaller

items, which are expected to have an approximately EUR 100 million cash impact.



The approximately EUR 500 million increase in estimated charges and cash

outflows related to network equipment swaps was primarily due to the extended

time taken to converge a limited set of products. We are now fully in the

deployment phase of our swaps program. In addition to the increase in estimated

charges and cash outflows, the program was also extended into 2019.





OUTLOOK



Metric Guidance Commentary

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia Annual cost Approximately EUR Compared to the

savings for 1.2 billion of combined non-IFRS

Nokia, excluding total annual cost operating costs of

Nokia savings to be Nokia and Alcatel-

Technologies achieved in full Lucent for full year

year 2018(1) 2015, excluding Nokia

Technologies. Nokia

expects approximately

EUR 800 million of the

cost savings to come

from operating expenses

and approximately EUR

400 million from cost

of sales.







Restructuring and

associated charges are

expected to total

approximately EUR 1.9

billion. Restructuring

and associated cash

outflows are expected

to total approximately

EUR 2.25 billion.

(This is an update to

earlier commentary for

restructuring and

associated charges to

total approximately EUR

1.7 billion and

restructuring and

associated cash

outflows to total

approximately EUR 2.15

billion.)

-------------------------------------------------------------

Network equipment Approximately EUR The charges related to

swaps 1.4 billion in network equipment swaps

total(1) are being recorded as

non-IFRS exclusions,

(update) and therefore do not

affect Nokia's non-IFRS

operating profit.

(This is an update to

earlier guidance for

network equipment swaps

to be approximately EUR

900 million total.)

-------------------------------------------------------------

Non-IFRS Expense of Primarily includes net

financial income approximately EUR interest expenses

and expenses 250 million in related to interest-

full year 2017 bearing liabilities and

defined benefit pension

and other post-

employment benefit

plans, as well as the

impact of foreign

exchange rate

fluctuations on certain

balance sheet items.

Nokia expects cash

outflows related to

non-IFRS financial

income and expenses to

be approximately EUR

200 million in full

year 2017.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Non-IFRS tax rate Approximately 20% Nokia's non-IFRS tax

for full year 2017 rate in full year 2017

is expected to be

(update) influenced by factors

including regional

profit mix.

(This is an update to

earlier guidance and

commentary for the non-

IFRS tax rate to be

between 25% to 30% for

full year 2017.)

Nokia expects cash

outflows related to

taxes to be

approximately EUR 800

million for full year

2017.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Capital Approximately EUR Primarily attributable

expenditures 600 million in to Nokia's Networks

full year 2017 business.

(This is an update to

(update) earlier guidance for

capital expenditures to

be approximately EUR

500 million for full

year 2017.)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia's Networks Net sales Decline in line We currently expect

business with the primary market conditions for

addressable market full year 2017 to be

in full year 2017 slightly more

--------------------------------------challenging than

Operating margin 8-10% in full year earlier anticipated,

2017 and we are providing

new commentary on our

primary addressable

market for full year

2018. Guidance for

Nokia's Networks

business in 2018 is

planned to be provided

in conjunction with

Nokia's Report for Q4

and Full Year 2017.

Nokia's outlook for net

sales and operating

margin for Nokia's

Networks business are

expected to be

influenced by factors

including:

* An approximately 4

to 5 percent

decline in the

primary addressable

market for Nokia's

Networks business

in full year 2017,

compared to the

full year 2016, on

a constant currency

basis (This is an

update to earlier

commentary for a 3

to 5 percent

decline.);

* An approximately 2

to 5 percent

decline in the

primary addressable

market for Nokia's

Networks business

in full year 2018,

compared to the

full year 2017, on

a constant currency

basis (new

commentary for our

primary addressable

market in full year

2018);

* Uncertainty related

to the timing of

completions and

acceptances of

certain projects,

particularly in the

second half of

2017 and first half

of 2018 (new

commentary for the

first half of

2018);

* Robust competition

in China, which is

expected to

adversely affect

the fourth quarter

2017 in particular

(new commentary);

* Uncertainty related

to potential

mergers or

acquisitions by our

customers (new

commentary);

* Competitive

industry dynamics;

* Product and

regional mix;

* The timing of major

network

deployments;

* Execution of cost

savings and

reinvestment plans,

with operating

expenses down on a

year-on-year basis

in full year 2017;

and

* The level of R&D

investment needed

to maintain product

competitiveness and

accelerate 5G.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia Net sales Not provided Due to risks and

Technologies uncertainties in

determining the timing

and value of

significant licensing

agreements, Nokia

believes it is not

appropriate to provide

an annual outlook for

full year 2017.



For patent and brand

licensing, Nokia is now

disclosing net sales on

a quarterly basis,

rather than providing

an annualized net sales

run rate.



In the third quarter

2017, Nokia announced

plans to focus on

patent, brand and

technology licensing

and target faster

growth in digital

health and accelerate

growth in that market,

while optimizing

investments in virtual

reality. Due to a

reduced focus on

digital media, Nokia no

longer believes it is

appropriate to provide

an annual outlook for

digital health and

digital media for the

full year 2017 (new

commentary).



(This is an update to

earlier commentary for

total net sales from

digital health and

digital media to grow

year-on-year in full

year 2017, primarily

influenced by increased

consumer adoption of

our digital health and

digital media

products.)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1)For further details related to the cost savings and network equipment swaps

guidance, please refer to the "Cost savings program" section above.





RISKS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



a It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various risks

and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not historical facts

are forward-looking statements, including, without

