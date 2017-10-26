Statoil ASA: Information relating to dividend and scrip dividend programme for third quarter 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Statoil (OSE:STL,
NYSE:STO) for third quarter 2017.
1. Dividend
Dividend amount: 0.2201
Declared currency: USD
Last day including rights: 7 February 2018
Ex-date: 8 February 2018
Record date: 9 February 2018
Payment date: On or around 23 March 2018 at Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs), on
or around 26 March 2018 at New York Stock Exchange.
Date of approval: 25 October 2017
Other information: Dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 15 February
2018
2. Scrip dividend programme
With reference to the the scrip dividend programme, approved by the annual
general meeting (AGM) 11 May 2017, shareholders will get the option to receive
the dividend in newly issued shares at a discount. For the dividend issue for
third quarter 2017, the board has set the discount to 5%.
Subscription price: For shareholders on Oslo Børs the subscription price shall
be set to the volume-weighted average share price on Oslo Børs of the last two
trading days of the subscription period for the dividend issue, with a deduction
for a discount of 5%. For American Depositary Rights (ADR)-holders under the ADR
program in the US, the subscription price shall be equal to the subscription
price for the shareholders on Oslo Børs converted into USD based on an average
of the Central Bank of Norway's USD exchange rate over the last two trading days
of the subscription period.
The subscription period shall commence on or about 26 February 2018. The
subscription period shall be at least 10 business days for ordinary
shareholders.
Will the rights be listed: No
Further information on the scrip programme for third quarter 2017 will be
published in due course.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the
More information:
Continuing Obligations.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
