Business News

Statoil ASA: 2017 third quarter & first nine months results

ID: 565322

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Statoil (OSE:STL, NYSE:STO) reports adjusted earnings of USD 2.3 billion and USD

0.8 billion after tax in the third quarter of 2017. IFRS net operating income

was USD 1.1 billion and the IFRS net income was negative USD 0.5 billion.



The third quarter was characterised by:



* Solid earnings and underlying cash flow. Stable net debt ratio [5] at 27.8%

* Good operational performance. Expected production growth [7] in 2017

increased to around 6%

* Project deliveries and efficiency improvements on track. Capex guidance

reduced to around USD 10 billion for 2017



"Our solid earnings and underlying cash flow from operations are driven by good

operational performance with high production and continued efficiency

improvements. In the quarter, we delivered 15% production growth and 11%

reduction in underlying operating cost per barrel. In addition, we see strong

contribution from our liquids trading and refining business," says Eldar Sætre,

President and CEO of Statoil ASA.



"With an oil price below 52 dollars per barrel, we have generated 3.6 billion

dollars in free cash flow so far this year, based on good contributions from all

business segments. This has further strengthened our financial position," says

Eldar Sætre.



"We continue to realise efficiency improvements and deliver strong progress on

project development and execution. We reduce our organic capex guidance for

2017 by 1 billion dollars, to around 10 billion dollars. This is the result of

hard work from the organisation, in close collaboration with our suppliers and

partners, and strict capital discipline. We are getting more for less," says

Eldar Sætre.



Adjusted earnings [5] were USD 2.3 billion in the third quarter, up from USD

0.6 billion in the same period in 2016. Adjusted earnings after tax [5] were USD

0.8 billion in the third quarter, up from negative USD 0.3 billion in the same



period last year. Higher prices for both oil and gas, solid operational

performance with high production, strong liquids trading and refinery margins

contributed to the increase.



IFRS net operating income was USD 1.1 billion in the third quarter compared to

USD 0.7 billion in the same period of 2016. Net operating income was impacted by

net impairments charges of USD 0.8 billion, mainly related to an unconventional

onshore asset in North America of USD 0.9 billion, triggered by lower than

expected production. IFRS net income was negative USD 0.5 billion, down from

negative USD 0.4 billion in the same period last year.



Statoil delivered equity production of 2,045 mboe per day in the third quarter,

an increase from 1,805 mboe per day in the same period in 2016. The increase was

primarily due to increased flexible gas production due to higher prices, lower

turnaround activity, ramp-up of new fields, additional well capacity, and

continued strong operational performance. Adjusted for portfolio changes, the

underlying production growth was 15% compared to the third quarter last year.



Adjusted exploration expenses in the quarter were USD 0.4 billion, down from USD

0.6 billion in the third quarter of 2016.



Cash flows provided by operating activities before tax amounted to USD 14.9

billion in the first nine months of 2017 compared to USD 9.9 billion for the

same period last year. Organic capital expenditure was USD 6.7 billion in the

first nine months of 2017. At the end of third quarter, net debt to capital

employed [5] was 27.8%.



The board of directors has decided to maintain a dividend of USD 0.2201 per

ordinary share for the third quarter and continue the scrip programme this

quarter giving shareholders the option to receive the dividend in cash or newly

issued shares in Statoil at a 5% discount.



The twelve-month average Serious Incident Frequency (SIF) was 0.7 for the twelve

months ended 30 September 2017, compared to 0.8 in the same period a year ago.



With effect as of the third quarter 2017, segment names have been changed for

the reporting segments DPN and DPI. New names are Exploration and Production

Norway (E&P Norway) and Exploration and Production International (E&P

International), respectively. There are no changes to other reporting segments,

and operating segments' names remain unchanged.



Further information from:



Investor relations

Peter Hutton, Senior vice president Investor relations,

+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)



Helge Hove Haldorsen, vice president Investor Relations North America,

+1 281 224 0140 (mobile)



Press

Bård Glad Pedersen, vice president Media relations,

+47 918 01 791 (mobile)



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





3rd quarter 2017 Financial statements and review:

http://hugin.info/132799/R/2144808/822050.pdf



CFO presentation 3Q 2017:

http://hugin.info/132799/R/2144808/822052.pdf



3rd quarter 2017 press release:

http://hugin.info/132799/R/2144808/822051.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Statoil via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Statoil