AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

Amsterdam, 26 October 2017 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG",

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") will release its third quarter 2017 financial results

on Thursday, 2 November 2017 at approximately 07:00 CET. AMG will host a

conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2017 on

the same day at 14:00 CET (13:00 GMT / 09:00 EDT).



Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to

ensure participation. The call-in information is as follows:



Europe +44 (0) 330 336 9411



North America +1 719 325 4746



An operator will direct you onto the call. The conference call will be

available on the website www.amg-nv.com within twenty-four hours following

completion of the call.







About AMG



AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO(2) reduction

trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and

provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation,

infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium

alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony,

tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs and produces

vacuum furnace equipment and systems used to produce and upgrade specialty

metals and alloys for the transportation, automotive, infrastructure, and energy

markets.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production

facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Czech Republic, United

States, China, Mexico, Brazil and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service

offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).







For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 293 5804

Steve Daniels

Senior Vice President

sdaniels(at)amg-nv.com



Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are

"forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning

AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies,

future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing

needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive

strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production,

reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's

business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the

political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that

is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words

"expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and

similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward

looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve

inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist

that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking

statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as

of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or

undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking

statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with

regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which

any forward looking statement is based.





