TGS announces Q3 2017 Results with revenues up 25%

ASKER, NORWAY (26 October 2017) - TGS reported net revenues of USD 142 million

in Q3 2017, up 25% from Q3 2016. Operating profit for the quarter was USD 26

million, up from USD 11 million in Q3 2016. Cash flow from operations was USD

86 million resulting in a cash balance of USD 205 million in addition to an

undrawn credit facility of USD 75 million. Quarterly dividend will be maintained

at USD 0.15 per share.



3(rd) Quarter Highlights



* Consolidated net revenues were USD 142 million, up 25% from USD 113 million

in Q3 2016

* Net late sales totaled USD 79 million, up 18% from USD 67 million in Q3

2016

* Net pre-funding revenues were USD 62 million (an increase of 58% from Q3

2016), funding 54% of TGS' operational multi-client investments for the

quarter

* Operational multi-client investments were USD 114 million in addition to USD

1 million from risk sharing arrangements and USD 5 million of non-

operational investments

* Operating profit (EBIT) was USD 26 million (18% of net revenues), compared

to USD 11 million (10% of net revenues) in Q3 2016

* Cash flow from operations was USD 86 million, compared to USD 91 million in

Q3 2016

* Free cash flow (after multi-client investments) was USD -19 million,

compared to USD 29 million in Q3 2016. Year to date free cash flow stands

at USD 67 million.

* Cash balance at 30 September 2017 was USD 205 million in addition to the

undrawn USD 75 million Revolving Credit Facility

* Earnings per share (fully diluted) were USD 0.09, compared to USD 0.02 in Q3

2016

* Quarterly dividend maintained at USD 0.15 per share

* Financial guidance unchanged from 23 May 2017:



* New multi-client investments* of approximately USD 260 million

* Additional multi-client investments expected from sales of existing



surveys with risk sharing arrangements

* Pre-funding of new multi-client investments* expected to be

approximately 40-45%



*New multi-client investments excluding investments related to surveys with risk

sharing arrangements



"We are pleased with our third quarter results, including revenue growth of 25%

from last year and continued strong profitability. Our strong balance sheet

allows us to continue to invest in profitable projects and we acquired record

high data volumes in Q3. At the same time, we are continuing to pay a quarterly

dividend to our shareholders. With a solid financial position combined with a

diversified data library, TGS is uniquely positioned to enhance its status as

the world's leading multi-client geophysical company," TGS' CEO Kristian

Johansen stated.



To access TGS Q3 2017 results information, please use the web links below:



· Earnings Release



· Presentation Slides



Q3 2017 Presentation and Webcast

Kristian Johansen (CEO) and Sven Børre Larsen (CFO) will present the results at

9.00 am CEST at the Hotel Continental (Teatersalen) in Oslo, Norway. The

presentation is open to the public and can be followed live on the internet at

www.tgs.com or directly from the webcast.



The slides from the presentation will also be available in PDF format at both

the TGS and Oslo Stock Exchange websites.



Q3 2017 Conference Call

CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will host a conference call on

26 October 2017 at 2.30 pm CEST (8.30 am EDT). Attendees may want to call 5-10

minutes before to ensure registration and access.



* Norwegian attendees are invited to call +800 51084 or +47 2350 0296

* International attendees are invited to call 0800 279 7204 or +44 (0)330

336 9411

* US attendees are invited to call +1 866 548 4713 or +1 719 325 2202



Participants will need to quote the following confirmation code when dialing

into the conference: 2899853.



A Q&A session will follow a short introduction, based upon the presentation

issued in the morning. To pose a question, please press *1.



A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after. To access

replay of the TGS conference call dial:



* +47 23 50 00 77 or +800 196 72 (Norway)

* +44 (0) 207 660 0134 or +0 808 101 1153 (International)

* +1 719 457 0820 or +888 203 1112 (US)

* replay access code 2899853 followed by # (pound-sign)



A replay of the conference call will also be available at www.tgs.com.







Company summary



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil

and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to

extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-

client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production

data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging

services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data

integration solutions.



For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.



Forward-looking statements and contact information



All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact

are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks,

uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon

assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors

include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS'

ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to

acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability.

Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the

forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to

update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange

(OSLO:TGS).



TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter

market under the symbol "TGSGY".





For additional information about this press release please contact:



Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: sven.larsen(at)tgs.com



Will Ashby

VP HR & Communication

Tel: +1 713 860 2184

Email: will.ashby(at)tgs.com







This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act).













TGS Q3 Earnings Release Report:

http://hugin.info/86869/R/2144798/822046.pdf



TGS Q3 Earnings Release slides:

http://hugin.info/86869/R/2144798/822045.pdf







