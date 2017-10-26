Heijmans announces further change to the Executive Board

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Mr R.F. (Ruud) Majenburg, statutory member of the Executive Board of Heijmans
N.V., will step down as of 26 October 2017. The Executive Board will now
comprise Mr A.G.J. (Ton) Hillen, who will take over temporarily from Mr
Majenburg, and Mr J.G. (Hans) Janssen who, after the Extraordinary General
Meeting of Shareholders on 17 October 2017, was appointed to the Executive Board
and as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Supervisory Board of Heijmans N.V.
deliberates upon the definitive composition of the Executive Board.
Ruud Majenburg joined Heijmans in January 2016 and was appointed member of the
Executive Board in April 2016. In this period, he has worked with energy and
commitment on the Infra activities of Heijmans.
Sjoerd Vollebregt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "The Supervisory Board and
the Executive Board are very appreciative of Ruud Majenburg's commitment and
substantial contribution to the company. We are ending a period in which a major
shift has been made to set a new course. Our focus has returned to activities in
the Netherlands, tough projects have been made manageable and improvement
programmes have been further reinforced and strengthened. Our strategic course
has begun to bear fruit, and risk management has been brought to a higher level.
Ruud has in a short period greatly improved the performance and results of Infra
and laid the foundations for further recovery."
Ruud Majenburg: "I am very pleased to have been able to contribute to progress
that has brought Heijmans into calmer waters. Heijmans has come to the end of a
phase in which much has been done to achieve structural profit recovery. I have
every confidence in the future of the company and am confident to hand over the
chosen course to Infra management."
Ruud Majenburg will be available in the coming months for handover, advice and
support.
