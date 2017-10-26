Business News

Heijmans announces further change to the Executive Board

Mr R.F. (Ruud) Majenburg, statutory member of the Executive Board of Heijmans

N.V., will step down as of 26 October 2017. The Executive Board will now

comprise Mr A.G.J. (Ton) Hillen, who will take over temporarily from Mr

Majenburg, and Mr J.G. (Hans) Janssen who, after the Extraordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders on 17 October 2017, was appointed to the Executive Board

and as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Supervisory Board of Heijmans N.V.

deliberates upon the definitive composition of the Executive Board.

Ruud Majenburg joined Heijmans in January 2016 and was appointed member of the

Executive Board in April 2016. In this period, he has worked with energy and

commitment on the Infra activities of Heijmans.

Sjoerd Vollebregt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "The Supervisory Board and

the Executive Board are very appreciative of Ruud Majenburg's commitment and

substantial contribution to the company. We are ending a period in which a major

shift has been made to set a new course. Our focus has returned to activities in

the Netherlands, tough projects have been made manageable and improvement

programmes have been further reinforced and strengthened. Our strategic course

has begun to bear fruit, and risk management has been brought to a higher level.

Ruud has in a short period greatly improved the performance and results of Infra

and laid the foundations for further recovery."

Ruud Majenburg: "I am very pleased to have been able to contribute to progress

that has brought Heijmans into calmer waters. Heijmans has come to the end of a

phase in which much has been done to achieve structural profit recovery. I have

every confidence in the future of the company and am confident to hand over the

chosen course to Infra management."

Ruud Majenburg will be available in the coming months for handover, advice and

support.







About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property

development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil

engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on

quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate

added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers,

companies and the public sector and, in partnership with its clients, is

building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information

on www.heijmans.nl.







For more information / not for publication:



Media

Marieke Swinkels-Verstappen

Communications

+31 (0)73 543 52 17

mswinkels-verstappen(at)heijmans.nl



Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+ 31 (0)73 543 52 17

gpeters(at)heijmans.nl











