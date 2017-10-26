Business News

TGS Q3 Quarterly Dividend

ASKER, NORWAY (26 October 2017) - Following the authorization from the Annual

General Meeting on 9 May 2017, the Board of TGS NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA

has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD

0.15 per share (NOK 1.20 per share).



Key information relating to the cash dividend:



Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.15 per share (equivalent to NOK

1.20 per share)



Last trading day including right: 1 November 2017



Ex-date: 2 November 2017



Record date: 3 November 2017



Payment date: 16 November 2017



Date of approval: 25 October 2017







Company summary



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil

and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to

extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-

client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production

data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging

services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data

integration solutions.



For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.



Forward-looking statements and contact information



All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact

are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks,

uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon

assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors

include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS'

ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to

acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability.

Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the



forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to

update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange

(OSLO:TGS).



TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter

market under the symbol "TGSGY".





For additional information about this press release please contact:



Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: sven.larsen(at)tgs.com



Will Ashby

VP HR & Communication

Tel: +1 713 860 2184

Email: will.ashby(at)tgs.com

Email: will.ashby(at)tgs.com











This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act).









