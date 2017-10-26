Business News

Lindab International AB (publ): Lindab assesses strategic alternatives for its non-ventilation related businesses

As communicated earlier, the Board of Lindab has decided to accelerate the

strategy with a clearer focus on the ventilation business. As a result, the

Board has decided to assess structural alternatives, including a potential

divestment, of its non-ventilation related businesses. The non-ventilation

related businesses include the Building Systems segment (representing 11% of

2016 sales) and other construction-related businesses with limited strategic

value for the ventilation business. In total, the aforementioned businesses

under review are estimated to represent approximately 30% of Lindab Group sales.



To support in this review process, Lindab has appointed SEB Corporate Finance as

financial advisor.



This information is information that Lindab International AB (publ) is obliged

to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was

submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out

below, at 07:30 CEST on 26 October 2017.





Contact:

LINDAB

Fredrik von Oelreich, acting President and CEO

Email: fredrik.vonoelreich(at)lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0)431 85424



Kristian Ackeby, CFO

Email: kristian.ackeby(at)lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0)70 33 85069





Lindab in brief:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system

solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products

are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency,

consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of

service. Altogether, this increases customer value.



The Group had sales of SEK 7,849 m in 2016 and is established in 32 countries

with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential



construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts

for 20 percent of sales. During 2016, the Nordic market accounted for 47

percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus

other former Soviet states) for 17 percent and Other markets for 3 percent of

total sales.



The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm List, Mid Cap,

under the ticker symbol LIAB.



