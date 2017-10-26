(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
As communicated earlier, the Board of Lindab has decided to accelerate the
strategy with a clearer focus on the ventilation business. As a result, the
Board has decided to assess structural alternatives, including a potential
divestment, of its non-ventilation related businesses. The non-ventilation
related businesses include the Building Systems segment (representing 11% of
2016 sales) and other construction-related businesses with limited strategic
value for the ventilation business. In total, the aforementioned businesses
under review are estimated to represent approximately 30% of Lindab Group sales.
To support in this review process, Lindab has appointed SEB Corporate Finance as
financial advisor.
This information is information that Lindab International AB (publ) is obliged
to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was
submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out
below, at 07:30 CEST on 26 October 2017.
Contact:
LINDAB
Fredrik von Oelreich, acting President and CEO
Email: fredrik.vonoelreich(at)lindab.com
Phone: +46 (0)431 85424
Kristian Ackeby, CFO
Email: kristian.ackeby(at)lindab.com
Mobile: +46 (0)70 33 85069
Lindab in brief:
Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system
solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products
are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency,
consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of
service. Altogether, this increases customer value.
The Group had sales of SEK 7,849 m in 2016 and is established in 32 countries
with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential
More information:
construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts
for 20 percent of sales. During 2016, the Nordic market accounted for 47
percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus
other former Soviet states) for 17 percent and Other markets for 3 percent of
total sales.
The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm List, Mid Cap,
under the ticker symbol LIAB.
