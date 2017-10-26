Business News

Stell Roofing Getting Ready to Start More HOA Roofing Projects in Phoenix Area

(firmenpresse) - Stell Roofing Company Phoenix announces today that they have received new roofing contracts through the Sun City Home Owners Association. The first contract starts in Sun City, AZ on November 6, 2017. The second contract starts in Sun City West, AZ on November 16th, and the third starts on November 29th.



"This is a very exciting project for us," said Mike Stell, owner of Stell Roofing Company Phoenix. "Working with [the] Home Owners Association is an enormous honor and we look forward to taking care of their needs."



Homeowners' association projects are not blindly handed over to just any local roofer. HOA's have specific guidelines that a contracted firm must follow to the letter. They also require that anyone working within a community behave in a professional manner.



Stell Roofing has proven itself to be a local roofer that residential homeowners and commercial business leaders can trust. They use experienced roofers who use updated tools and technologies. They stay apprised of new building permit requirements and local zoning laws.



Members of the Stell Roofing team have shown that they have a clear special understanding of Sun City Home Owners Association guidelines and the challenges of working in an HOA community. They have also provided evidence that they maintain the highest caliber of professional, respectful behavior so that any roofing job does not negatively impact homeowners or their communities.



About Stell Roofing Company Phoenix:



Stell Roofing Company Phoenix is a licensed, bonded and insured [ROC: K-42 277061] family-owned and operated roofing firm. Mike Stell and his experienced roofing team have proudly provided residents and business owners of Phoenix and surrounding areas with roofing repair and installation services 365 days a year since 1991. Stell Roofing specializes in flat and modified roofs as well as three-tab asphalt and two-layer dimensional/architectural shingles. Dedication to providing customers with high-quality services and building long-term relationships in the Phoenix area has made Stell Roofing a five-star, Yelp-rated company that has also earned the much-coveted "A+" Better Business Bureau rating.





Contact:

Mike Stell

Company: Stell Roofing Company Phoenix

Address: 22402 N 24th Ave #3, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Phone: 1-623-688-8280

Email: stellroofing(at)gmail.com

Website: http://stell-roofing.com/

