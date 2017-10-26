(firmenpresse) - Medigene participates at six conferences in November
Planegg (26.10.2017) - Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard, TecDAX) today announced its participation at six upcoming science, investor and business development conferences:
BIO-Europe
Date: 6 - 8 November 2017
Location: Berlin, Germany
Dr. Thomas Taapken, CFO of Medigene, will hold a company presentation on 8 November at 11.30 am.
WorldHealthExForum
Date: 13 - 14 November 2017
Location: London, UK
Prof. Dolores Schendel, CEO and CSO of Medigene, takes part in the discussion rounds of the "Immuno-Oncology"-Forum on 13 November and will hold a company presentation on 14 November at 12.15 pm.
Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference
Date: 15 November 2017
Location: New York, USA
Dr. Thomas Taapken, CFO of Medigene, is invited to hold a company presentation at 2.00 pm at this investor conference.
Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference
Date: 15 - 16 November 2017
Location: London, Großbritannien
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: Clinical Application of CAR T Cells
Date: 16 - 17 November 2017
Location: New York, USA
German Equity Forum/Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum
Date: 27 - 29 November 2017
Location: Frankfurt, Germany
Dr. Thomas Taapken, CFO of Medigene, will hold a company presentation on 27 November at 3.00 pm.
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard, TecDAX) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.
For more information, please visit http://www.medigene.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.
Company information / Profile:
Contact Medigene AG
Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01,
email: investor(at)medigene.com
In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor(at)medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.
(end)
emitter: Medigene
address: Lochhamer Straße 11, 82152 Planegg
country: Germany
contact person: Medigene PR/IR
phone: +49 89 2000 33 3301
e-mail: investor(at)medigene.com
website: www.medigene.de
Die Medigene AG ist ein börsennotiertes Biotechnologie-Unternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Martinsried bei München.