Medigene participates at six conferences in November



Planegg (26.10.2017) - Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard, TecDAX) today announced its participation at six upcoming science, investor and business development conferences:



BIO-Europe

Date: 6 - 8 November 2017

Location: Berlin, Germany

Dr. Thomas Taapken, CFO of Medigene, will hold a company presentation on 8 November at 11.30 am.



WorldHealthExForum

Date: 13 - 14 November 2017

Location: London, UK

Prof. Dolores Schendel, CEO and CSO of Medigene, takes part in the discussion rounds of the "Immuno-Oncology"-Forum on 13 November and will hold a company presentation on 14 November at 12.15 pm.



Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference

Date: 15 November 2017

Location: New York, USA

Dr. Thomas Taapken, CFO of Medigene, is invited to hold a company presentation at 2.00 pm at this investor conference.



Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference

Date: 15 - 16 November 2017

Location: London, Großbritannien



Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: Clinical Application of CAR T Cells

Date: 16 - 17 November 2017

Location: New York, USA



German Equity Forum/Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

Date: 27 - 29 November 2017

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

Dr. Thomas Taapken, CFO of Medigene, will hold a company presentation on 27 November at 3.00 pm.



Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard, TecDAX) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.



For more information, please visit http://www.medigene.com



This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.





Contact Medigene AG

Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer

Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01,

email: investor(at)medigene.com



Die Medigene AG ist ein börsennotiertes Biotechnologie-Unternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Martinsried bei München.





