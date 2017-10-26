Business News

(firmenpresse) - With the increasing demands for quality electronic components, the product offerings of Chipicsource Electronics are timely and beneficial. The company is a trusted and excellent source of exclusive Chipicsource Electronics products that meet clients diverse needs.



The company specializes in the distribution of electronic components. With competitive rates, accurate quotes, authentic service and fast delivery, the Chipicsource Electronics have successfully won the trust and praise of numerous clients. The company takes pride in serving the needs of clients especially those who are looking for reliable one stop service for premium quality electronics in Kwun Tong, Kowloon Hong Kong and the nearby areas.



Clients are guaranteed that their needs will be met for the reason that, Chipicsource Electronics has sufficient supply and reserves a large number of electronic components inventories. Regardless of what individuals need, they can certainly find what they are looking for in Chipicsource Electronics. Consumers can shop based on product category which includes switches , power supplies, resistors, thermal management, fans, integrated circuits, oscillators, resonators, crystals, discrete semiconductor product , capacitors, circuit protection and connectors.



Clients can also shop for other essential products and electronic components like embedded systems, optical devices, semiconductors , sensors, passive components, transformers, tools, transducers and many more. The products offered by the company are mainly utilized in network, electric power, military, communications, financial equipment, instrumentation, computer interface devices, consumer electronics, industrial control and many other fields.



The company takes pride in having customer base serving medical device manufacturers aerospace service providers, communications tool and equipment manufacturer, industrial equipment and nuclear power manufacturers and more.





Chipicsource Electronics also serve all types of electronic distributors and agents. They take full advantage of an established multi-channel relationship, offering clients with excellent service and products and services along with complete technical support to effectively meet their clients product development as well as productions.



If individuals shop from Chipicsource Electronics, they do not just get premium quality electronic components but get access to the Chipicsource Electronics advantage. This includes strong branding since they are one of the largest purchasing distributors in Hong Kong with about 15 years of solid experience in electronic business, reliable and powerful database system which updates ten million inventories in a timely manner, abundant supplies, competitive rates and integrated system for procurements and orders with highest efficiency.



Aside from all these, committing with and shopping from Chipicsource Electronics is proven to be a smart choice simply because the company only works in partnership with leading manufacturers like VICOR, YAGEO, Samtec, Knowles, ITT, VISHAY, Molex, Amphenol Aerospace, SULLINS and more. Chipicsource Electronics also features newest products on their site.



Chipicsource Electronics is indeed a one stop solution to clients unique electronic components needs and requirements. Their site supports about 12 languages and guarantees fast and convenient services so placing orders as well as making payment are also simple and hassle-free.



For more information, feel free to check out http://www.Chipicsource.com



Media contact

Company Name: Chipicsource Electronics (H.K) Co.,Ltd.

Contact Person: Wayne

Address: Room 311, 3/F., Genplas Industrial Building, 56 Hoi Yuen Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tele: + 0086-755-83790001

E-mail: Sales(at)chipicsource.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1

Website: http://www.Chipicsource.com

