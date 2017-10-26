Pharmaceuticals & Biotech

Unterer Logistics orders 105 Kögel Light plus trailers

Kögel Light plus stands out through its low tare weight and high degree of individualisation



Unterer GmbH, based in Kundl, Austria, is expanding its existing fleet of 605 vehicles with 105 new Kögel Light plus trailers. With more than 54 years of experience, 5,000 m² of warehouse spaces, 126,000 loads per year, 115 employees and locations in Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, Unterer Logistics is a well-known player on the international logistics landscape. Unterer Logistics is acquiring the new payload and weight-optimised Kögel Light plus trailers via Hochstaffl Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH, Kögel?s general representative in Austria.



The 105 Light plus trailers that have been ordered are fitted with the new Kögel external frame as standard. This enables, for example, the lashing of the cargo in the VarioFix perforated steel external frame when there are aluminium lattices in the depot. The 13 pairs of lashing shackles, included as standard, have grip hooks at the sides for easier handling, and have a tensile force of 2,500 kilogrammes. The front wall, including the front bulk corner posts, the rear corner posts and the rear wall door portal are made from aluminium. As you would expect, the Kögel Light plus trailers have the DIN EN 12642 Code XL load-securing certificate.



Extensive individual equipment for Unterer Logistics



To further reduce the weight of the trailers, Unterer Logistics has opted for aluminium roof support frames. A total of nine rows of aluminium lattices, five rows in the depot as a substitute for board walls and four rows distributed over the remaining post height keep the load securely in place. A 720 millimetre-long transition plate, made of steel chequer plate, is mounted above the rear end beam to protect the floor. The inside of the front wall features a 2 millimetre-thick and 1,250 millimetre-high galvanised steel plate to protect the front wall against damage during daily use. For enhanced impact protection, the rear of the vehicle is equipped with protective rubber bumpers. An eight millimetre-thick lateral steel bracket, extending over the entire width, and locking cam protection, mounted centrally on the end plate of the frame, complete the trailer's impact protection. Further individual equipment includes tarpaulin cables with two mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a brake lining wear indicator system, a direct tensioner, a one-handed door opener, a pallet storage box, toolbox and much more.





Cathodic dip-paint coating: Lasting protection from corrosion



As with all Kögel vehicles for the forwarding industry, the entire vehicle frame on the Kögel Light plus has long-term corrosion protection provided by nano cathodic dip-paint coating and subsequent painting.



Kögel is one of the leading trailer manufacturers in Europe. Since it was established in 1934, the company has manufactured more than 550,000 trailers. With its commercial vehicles and solutions for freight-forwarding companies and the construction industry, the company has been providing 'Made in Germany' engineering quality for more than 80 years. During this period, it has maintained its passion for transport and innovation, enabling it to offer proven, long-lasting added value to freight-forwarding companies. The company headquarters and main production facility of Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG are located in the Bavarian town of Burtenbach. Kögel also has factories and premises in Ulm (Germany), Duingen (Germany), Chocen (Czech Republic) and Moscow (Russia).



