SABIC TO LAUNCH NEW HIGH-IMPACT STRENGTH FILAMENT FOR ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING AT FORMNEXT 2017

(firmenpresse) - SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, will introduce at Formnext 2017, in stand 3.1-G78, a unique new fused deposition modeling filament that delivers markedly improved impact resistance compared to currently available filaments. The new product, suitable for potential aerospace, consumer and automotive applications, meets growing global demand for higher performing additive manufacturing consumables and is the first in a series of differentiated materials SABIC plans to launch in the coming year. With the addition of this new high-impact filament, SABIC is demonstrating its ability to deliver on the promise of bringing differentiated materials to the market to help position additive manufacturing as a viable full-scale production process.



The new filament will further expand SABICs robust portfolio of additive manufacturing materials, which includes six filaments designed for use with Stratasys® Fortus® printers, and a family of reinforced compounds for large format additive manufacturing, both of which were introduced earlier this year. These technologies are based on the companys high-performance polycarbonate (PC), polyetherimide (PEI), acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and polyphenylene ether (PPE) engineering resins, several of which have been used for additive manufacturing for many years.



SABIC will exhibit parts at Formnext 2017 that were printed at its Additive Manufacturing Centers of Excellence in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and Bergen op Zoom, the Netherlands using the new high-impact strength filament and the companys other additive manufacturing products.



These include fully amorphous PC parts printed by SLS, and a cross-section of a prototype yacht hull designed by Livrea Yacht and Autodesk and printed on SABICs Big Area Additive Manufacturing (BAAM®) printer. In addition, SABIC will showcase its expertise and resources for design, application development, and testing for additive manufacturing.





SABIC representatives will be available for the duration of Formnext 2017 to discuss the companys products, services and capabilities for additive manufacturing.



Formnext runs Nov. 14-17, 2017, at Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany.



For additional information, please visit www.sabic.com.

ABOUT SABIC



SABIC is a global leader in diversified chemicals headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We manufacture on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: chemicals, commodity and high performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals.



We support our customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end markets such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation and clean energy.



SABIC recorded a net profit of SR 17.8 billion (US$ 4.8 billion) in 2016. Sales revenues for 2016 totaled SR 132.8 billion (US$ 35.4 billion). Total assets stood at SR 316.9 billion (US$ 84.5 billion) at the end of 2016. Production in 2016 stood at 72.7 million metric tons.



SABIC has more than 35,000 employees worldwide and operates in more than 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, we have 12,191 global patent filings, and have significant research resources with innovation hubs in five key geographies  USA, Europe, Middle East, South East Asia and North East Asia.



The Saudi Arabian government owns 70 percent of SABIC shares with the remaining 30 percent publicly traded on the Saudi stock exchange.

