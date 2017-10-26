Business News

Siyata Mobile Receives $180k Purchase Order from Multinational Pharmaceutical Company for its Uniden® U620 Rugged Device



Montréal, Québec - October 26, 2017 - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has received a $180,000 purchase order for its Uniden® U620 rugged device from a multinational pharmaceutical company.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, commented, "We now have a diverse portfolio of 4G cellular products for enterprise customers and coupled with our recent recurring revenue software strategy, we expect to continue our strong sales momentum this quarter and into 2018."



The Uniden® U620 is a powerful, multi-functional cellular phone by Uniden® is based on an Android operating system, with all the features expected in a ultra-rugged device while supporting leading Push-To-Talk software options for instant communication.



According to data from CCS Insight, they predict the market for rugged handsets will increase 25 per cent this year to 22.2m units, as more workers opt for durable phones that can withstand a harsh environment. CCS also expects the market to continue to expand rapidly, with volumes of 54.5m by 2021.



For more information and ordering, please visit http://unidencellular.com/cellular_phones.



About Siyata



Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the worlds first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the worlds first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.





Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyatas customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.



Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.



Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman



Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM(at)kincommunications.com



PCG Advisory Group:

Kirin Smith, Chief Operating Officer

646.863.6519

ksmith(at)pcgadvisory.com



Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy(at)siyatamobile.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.













