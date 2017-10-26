Telecommunication

Fon joins prpl Foundation to accelerate open-source innovation for the Digital Home and Carrier WiFi

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CALIF  26 October 2017  The prpl Foundation, an open-source, community-driven, not-for-profit consortium with a focus enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the smart society of the future, has today announced that Fon has joined the Foundation. As the worlds leading WiFi software company, Fon joins prpl to accelerate the development of a common, open-source-based software framework which will enable deployment of new carrier services for the digital home and carrier WiFi hotspots.



With the formation of our Carrier Interest Group last year, we set out to strengthen the ties between telecommunications carriers, major chipset vendors and the open source community, said Art Swift, president of the prpl Foundation. One of the key goals was to bring new carrier-grade features to gateways and routers that would enable new business models, while promoting the use of open source software as much as possible. Fons expertise in providing WiFi technology solutions, including residential WiFi sharing and carrier WiFi, as well as their long-standing relationships with the vibrant OpenWrt open source community, will add momentum to this effort.



For many years, Fon has been working with the worlds leading operators to provide WiFi on the go. We strive to always deliver the best user experience for our clients customers. We want to help create an ecosystem around home WiFi CPEs that have been ignored for so long, which is why we have chosen to join the prpl Foundation. We believe that its essential to keep innovating and building powerful technology in order to keep up-to-date with users needs, a belief that prpl shares, noted Iurgi Arginzoniz, CINO of Fon. Weve shipped millions of WiFi devices already that leverage open-source software, and we are delighted to join prpls efforts to work with the open-source community to address additional carrier needs. This will help us and others deliver excellent products to the end users, which is, in essence, the focus of what we do.





In addition to membership in the Foundation, alongside a variety of Fons clients, the company intends to participate in prpls Carrier Interest Group, the prplWrt working group, and the common API task group.



About prpl Foundation

prpl (pronounced Purple) is a community driven, non-profit organization with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the IoT and smart society of the future. prpl represents leaders in the technology industry investing in innovation in efficiency, portability and compatibility for the good of a broad community of developers, businesses and consumers. For more information about the prpl Foundation, please visit: http://prpl.works.



About Fon

Fon is the worlds leading carrier WiFi provider. Pioneers of residential WiFi sharing, we revolutionised carrier WiFi with our technology, creating a globally connected WiFi network. Today, we continue to innovate through two leading business areas. Fon Solutions offers best-in-class WiFi products and services. Our cutting-edge management solutions enable service providers to configure, deliver and operate their own WiFi services. Fon Network aggregates residential and premium carrier WiFi footprints creating one coherent global WiFi network. We facilitate WiFi interconnection between carriers, provide access deals to interested parties, and enable seamless user roaming. Fons global clients include British Telecom, the Deutsche Telekom Group, SFR, Proximus, KPN, Cosmote, MWEB, SoftBank, Telstra, and Vodafone. To learn more, please visit www.fon.com.

