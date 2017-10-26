Tradeshows

Customised solution for automated small part welding

(PresseBox) - Customers from around the world value the compact solutions for automated welding of Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH. The QIROX compact cells are perfectly suitable for automated welding of small and medium components. At CLOOS, eight compact robot cells are nearly ready for shipment in the last week of October alone.



They do not require much space and can be easily integrated into any production as they are completely pre-installed electrically and mechanically. From sensors to controller each compact cell is a tailor-made unit with components which match each other perfectly. All robot and positioner axes are fully synchronised. This provides excellent welding results, reduces the secondary processing times and speeds the entire process run enormously.



Recently CLOOS completely revised the extensive series of compact cells and gave them numerous new features. The "Ready to weld" systems are characterised by a new design and highest quality standard. They are equipped with the new QIROX QRH-280 welding robot which was particularly developed for the CLOOS compact cell solutions. The compact robot is particularly fast and dynamic which reduces the production times significantly. The integration of the cables in the base frame and the position of welding power source and QIROX Controller outside the housing facilitate the service and maintenance of the new cells considerably. Furthermore, the compact cells stand for a maximum production flexibility as the modular design makes it possible to add individual enhancements and upgrades at any time.



QIROX: Systematic automated welding and cutting



With the QIROX robots, positioners and special purpose machines CLOOS develops and manufactures automated welding systems meeting the specific requirements of the customers. The portfolio comprises simple, compact systems as well as complex, chained systems with automated workpiece identification and loading and unloading processes. Due to its modular design, the QIROX system allows scalable solutions which can perfectly match the individual production requirements. The QIROX system includes the robot technology, positioners, safety technology, software, sensors and the interface to the process technology. It is completed by an extensive range of options and complementary services.





Since 1919, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH is one of the leading companies in welding technology. About 750 employees all over the world realise production solutions in welding and robot technology for industries such as construction machinery, railway vehicles, automotive and agricultural industry. The CLOOS welding power sources of the QINEO series are available for a multitude of welding processes. With the QIROX robots, positioners and special purpose machines CLOOS develops and manufactures automated welding systems meeting the specific requirements of the customers.





