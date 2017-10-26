Business News

Vaisala Acquired Finnish IT Company Vionice Specialized in Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence

October 26, 2017 at 12.00 a.m.







Vaisala Acquired Finnish IT Company Vionice Specialized in Computer Vision and

Artificial Intelligence







Vaisala, a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement, today

announced that it has purchased a Finnish IT company, Vionice Oy, specialized in

computer vision and image processing. The dealfollows Vaisala's Weather and

Environment Business Area's strategy in which the company stated that it is

looking for both organic growth and growth through smart acquisitions that fit

the focus segmentsand a selective expansion to environmental measurements.



With the acquisition, Vaisala will bring Vionice's product portfolio globally to

its road and rail customers. In addition, Vaisala intends to utilize Vionice's

computer vision platform in a fast and agile manner and will spread the

capability of the Vionice team and its offering more widely into Vaisala's

Weather and Environment customer segments.



Vionice was established in 2014 as a spin-off from the Computer Vision

Laboratory at Lappeenranta University of Technology. The company is a team of

eight computer vision experts, who will transfer as existing employees to

Vaisala. The company's strategy has been to enable real-time, cost-effective

asset management and condition monitoring with automated image sourcing,

computer vision and machine learning, and easy to use platform with intuitive

user interface delivered as a cloud service. Powerful artificial intelligence

algorithms enable traffic sign mapping, lane marking analysis, potholes and

crack detection and inventory maintenance of roadside assets. Road and rail

authorities, contractors and cities can achieve new levels of observational

intelligence and efficiency by automating manual data collection and information

processing and by maintaining a real-time view into their assets and



environmental conditions.



Vionice's current customers are mostly leading Finnish cities, construction

companies and authorities. However, the company has carried out successfully

also its first international projects.



"Computer vision and use of artificial intelligence are revolutionizing work at

an accelerating pace in all industries. Vionice brings excellent expertise and

existing first products to Vaisala in this field. We will work together to

create the next generation of computer vision and artificial intelligence based

solutions for the road and rail sectors globally by increasing the use of

camera-based sensoring and intelligent algorithms packaged into an easy to use

platform.In order to maintain the speed and dynamics of the acquired team, we

are going to integrate Vionice to our"RunWay" portfolio, in which the teams are

working according to the LeanStart-up philosophy, with increased independence

and agility", says Jarkko Sairanen, Vaisala EVP for the Weather and Environment

Business Area.



"During the over 80 years of its existence Vaisala has pioneered many solutions

to the global Weather and Environment markets. We are truly excited to be, if

not the first one, at least among the first ones to bring a serious commercial

offering using affordable cameras as sensoring devices connected to a highly

intelligent computer vision platform to the market.



We believe fusing this information with other observations combined with AI

analytics have true potential to open some totally new innovations and offerings

going forward", continues Sairanen.











For further information contact:



Marina Stenfors

Communications Manager, Vaisala

Tel +358 50 364 4909

marina.stenfors(at)vaisala.com



