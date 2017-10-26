(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Vaisala Press Release
October 26, 2017 at 12.00 a.m.
Vaisala Acquired Finnish IT Company Vionice Specialized in Computer Vision and
Artificial Intelligence
Vaisala, a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement, today
announced that it has purchased a Finnish IT company, Vionice Oy, specialized in
computer vision and image processing. The dealfollows Vaisala's Weather and
Environment Business Area's strategy in which the company stated that it is
looking for both organic growth and growth through smart acquisitions that fit
the focus segmentsand a selective expansion to environmental measurements.
With the acquisition, Vaisala will bring Vionice's product portfolio globally to
its road and rail customers. In addition, Vaisala intends to utilize Vionice's
computer vision platform in a fast and agile manner and will spread the
capability of the Vionice team and its offering more widely into Vaisala's
Weather and Environment customer segments.
Vionice was established in 2014 as a spin-off from the Computer Vision
Laboratory at Lappeenranta University of Technology. The company is a team of
eight computer vision experts, who will transfer as existing employees to
Vaisala. The company's strategy has been to enable real-time, cost-effective
asset management and condition monitoring with automated image sourcing,
computer vision and machine learning, and easy to use platform with intuitive
user interface delivered as a cloud service. Powerful artificial intelligence
algorithms enable traffic sign mapping, lane marking analysis, potholes and
crack detection and inventory maintenance of roadside assets. Road and rail
authorities, contractors and cities can achieve new levels of observational
intelligence and efficiency by automating manual data collection and information
processing and by maintaining a real-time view into their assets and

environmental conditions.
Vionice's current customers are mostly leading Finnish cities, construction
companies and authorities. However, the company has carried out successfully
also its first international projects.
"Computer vision and use of artificial intelligence are revolutionizing work at
an accelerating pace in all industries. Vionice brings excellent expertise and
existing first products to Vaisala in this field. We will work together to
create the next generation of computer vision and artificial intelligence based
solutions for the road and rail sectors globally by increasing the use of
camera-based sensoring and intelligent algorithms packaged into an easy to use
platform.In order to maintain the speed and dynamics of the acquired team, we
are going to integrate Vionice to our"RunWay" portfolio, in which the teams are
working according to the LeanStart-up philosophy, with increased independence
and agility", says Jarkko Sairanen, Vaisala EVP for the Weather and Environment
Business Area.
"During the over 80 years of its existence Vaisala has pioneered many solutions
to the global Weather and Environment markets. We are truly excited to be, if
not the first one, at least among the first ones to bring a serious commercial
offering using affordable cameras as sensoring devices connected to a highly
intelligent computer vision platform to the market.
We believe fusing this information with other observations combined with AI
analytics have true potential to open some totally new innovations and offerings
going forward", continues Sairanen.
