Business News

Atos identified as a Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for SAP HANA and S/4HANA Services Worldwide

ID: 565367

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Paris, October 26 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today

announces that it has been named a Leader by global research and advisory firm

NelsonHall in its latest NEAT vendor evaluation on SAP HANA and S/4HANA

Services.



The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation study assesses the abilities of 12 service

providers to deliver SAP HANA and S/4HANA services worldwide, against their

'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and their 'ability to meet future

requirements'. Atos was positioned as a Leader in both categories.



The NelsonHall report identifies the following strengths of Atos in SAP HANA and

S/4HANA services:

* Full suite of HANA and S/4HANA offerings including consulting, migration,

management, operations, and hardware

* Significant organizational focus on growing HANA and S/4HANA

* HANA migration experience at significant scale

* Broad geographic delivery footprint

* Clearly defined target verticals and geographies

* Partnerships providing access to niche capabilities

* Broad infrastructure client footprint to target for HANA migrations

* Partnership with Inventy is key in supporting SAP services with its

PERFORMER FOR SAP(®) platform



Atos has end-to-end expertise in SAP-driven solutions strengthened by its 32-

year partnership with SAP. Leveraging a team of 12,950 experts in more than 40

countries and the experience gained in supporting more than 3 million SAP users,

it delivers a full range of solutions to clients across a range of markets. It

has notably delivered one of the largest SAP HANA deployments to date using its

best-in-class bullion(TM) appliances, with end-to-end delivery and operation.



According to David McIntire, IT Services Research Director, NelsonHall: "Atos'

position as a Leader in NelsonHall's SAP HANA and S/4HANA Services NEAT



evaluation is driven by its comprehensive HANA and S/4HANA offering as well as

key partnerships, which provide access to niche capabilities."



Elaborating on Atos' role as a leader in SAP, Axel von Kleist, Global Head of

Atos Business Accelerators said: "We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in

SAP HANA and S/4HANA Services by NelsonHall. This ranking further validates our

extensive experience and end-to-end capability in mastering SAP HANA products,

which includes awareness and visioning, strategy and design, deployment and

simplification, and run and improvement services. Together with our 32-year

partnership with SAP, this makes us the end-to-end SAP provider and go-to

partner for business transformation."



***







About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000

employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around ? 12 billion. European

number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital

Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management,

Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through

Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge

technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the

digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense,

Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public

sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the

Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and

operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy,

Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris

stock index.



About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations

understand the 'art of the possible' in next generation IT and business

services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall

provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets

and vendors that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions.

And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user

requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's

research is rigorous and all-original, and widely respected for the quality,

depth and insight of its analysis.





Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau(at)atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | (at)laurajanefau



Click here for pdf:

http://hugin.info/143359/R/2144894/822106.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ATOS via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from ATOS