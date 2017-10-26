Automotive

Innovative solutions in focus at Gränges sixth India Technical Seminar

(firmenpresse) - Gränges India Technical Seminar 2017 takes place on October 25-26, 2017, in Pune, India. The seminar is arranged every second year and 2017 is the sixth event since the start in 2007. Approximately 80 of the companys largest customers and business partners in the region are attending the seminar.



India is one of the fastest growing markets in the world when it comes to production of light vehicles, and is expected to grow by more than 8 per cent annually[1] to 2022. This years seminar will focus on the requirements and challenges in the emerging Indian automotive industry and how this will influence the local heat exchanger market, both on an aggregated level and by end-market segments. Gränges offers innovative solutions that will help its customers to meet the new requirements and policies that are forming the industry.





India is an important, fast-growing market that will have an impact on the global automotive landscape. As the global leader, Gränges has a significant role to play in developing new advanced materials that will allow for reduced environmental impact in the future, and helping the customers to meet the new requirements, says Colin Xu, President, Gränges Asia, in his opening speech in Pune on Wednesday.



During the seminar, invited guest speakers from Indian OEMs speak on industry relevant topics, such as electrification and fuel efficiency. Representatives from Gränges will present how the companys advanced material solutions can facilitate for customers to meet the market demands. One example that will be presented at the seminar is TRILLIUM®, an innovative technology that enhances the production and performance of brazed aluminium heat exchangers.



The 2017 seminar is organised by Gränges and co-sponsored by Seco/Warwick, Schoeler and Solvay. The seminar provides a platform for interaction on various subjects between experts from Gränges, co-sponsors and customers, and provides an opportunity for discussions about current and future trends of the industry.





[1] Compounded annual growth rate for production of light vehicles 2017-2022, according to IHS.

About Gränges



Gränges is a leading global supplier of rolled aluminium products for heat exchanger applications and other niche markets. In materials for brazed heat exchangers Gränges is the global leader with a market share of approximately 20 per cent. The company develops, produces and markets advanced materials that enhance efficiency in the customer manufacturing process and the performance of the final products; brazed heat exchangers. The companys geographical markets are Europe, Asia and the Americas. Its production facilities are located in Sweden, China and the United States, and have a combined annual capacity of 420,000 metric tonnes. Gränges has some 1,600 employees and net sales of more than SEK 10 billion.

For more information, please contact:



Pernilla Grennfelt, SVP Communications and IR for Gränges

pernilla.grennfelt(at)granges.com, tel: +46 702 90 99 55





Colin Xu, President Gränges Asia

colin.xu(at)granges.com, tel: +86 21 59541111 3360



Sampath Desikan, Managing Director Gränges India

Sampath.desikan(at)granges.com, tel: +44 78 8162 6481



Mob (India): 09923095331





