RICS Q3 2017 Hong Kong Commercial Property Monitor; High demand for office space from foreign enterprises; Price rents keep growing in next year

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- The Q3 2017 Hong Kong Commercial Property Monitor showed that the Occupier Sentiment Index (OSI) and Investor Sentiment Index (ISI) experienced positive momentum, though gains in sentiment were marginal. The OSI rose to seven, one point higher than the previous quarter, and the ISI increased to twelve from eight in Q2.



The share of respondents reporting an increase in office space supply fell from 17 percent in Q2 to 11 percent in Q3. Headline foreign enquiries were flat for the second consecutive quarter, though foreign demand for office space remained robust. On retail segment, it shows a slow declining demand in both occupier market and investment market especially on prime location shops.



Respondents revised one-year capital value forecasts lower in Q3 as compared with Hong Kong last year. Values for prime office space are expected to rise 5.4 percent over the next year, down from the 6.7 percent forecast in Q2. Values for prime retail space are expected to fall 1.3 percent over the same period, after respondents forecast a 0.5 percent pullback in Q2.



"The office space demand in investment market still benefits from mainland China enterprises expansion especially in prime office. This trend continues next year because of low office space supply in prime office," said .



The RICS Hong Kong Commercial Property Monitor is a quarterly sentiment index tracking trends in the commercial property market. It is a leading indicator for global investment and occupier markets. The full report is available at .















