Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) announced today a compact, low-power family of programmable clock generators for wearable applications. IDT's MicroClock devices retain the superior programmability and innovative features of the award winning VersaClock® clock generator family in a small 2.5 x 2.5 mm package (80% less board area than conventional discrete solutions). The products draw as little as 2uA of current in power-down mode while providing a system real-time reference clock (RTC). The small size and low power traits make the devices ideal for compact, portable applications where small form factor and long battery life are key requirements.



The IDT® and are the first members IDT's MicroClock family of programmable clock generators. Both devices provide independently-programmable LVCMOS outputs with frequencies up to 125MHz. The devices also support a 32.768kHz (RTC) on all three outputs, drawing an impressively-low 2uA. This allows the device to function for over 12 years on a single 220mAh coin cell battery. The 5X2503 doesn't require a crystal or any form or external reference clock. In addition to maximizing board space saving, this crystal-free device allows designer to focus on the required signals for the downstream components, while the 5L2503 accepts either a crystal or input clock.



"As the long-standing leader in timing solutions, IDT's latest innovation sets the bar for size, power, and flexibility all in one package," said Kris Rausch, vice president and general manager of the Timing Products Division at IDT. "Consumers have high expectations when it comes to size, weight, and battery life of their wearable devices. IDT's MicroClock products enable designers to make significant advances on all fronts, with the ease-of-implementation and supplier confidence that IDT provides though its programming tools, evaluation hardware, and worldwide support network."





The 5X2503 and 5L2503 both feature IDT's proactive power saving (PPS) mode, which intelligently monitors the power down status of the downstream clocked components and automatically switches between normal operation (2mA for three outputs with one PLL) and power-down mode (2uA for 32.768KHz clock only). This results in energy savings with virtually no extra design effort.



In addition to programmability, small size, and low power, IDT's MicroClock devices offer performance of less than 100ps Cycle to Cycle jitter when all three outputs are set to the same frequency, and less than 200ps cycle to cycle jitter when the output frequencies are different. This makes the clocks suitable for a wide range of consumer, portable, wearable, and handheld applications. IDT's MicroClock devices are complemented by full development kits, enabling users to program devices on the bench using a PC and IDT's Timing Commander GUI.



The 5X2503 and 5L2503 are available now. Visit (integrated crystal) or (crystal/clock input) to learn more and request samples. Customers may also use IDT's to request factory-programmed samples with customized frequency settings. For more information about IDT's industry-leading portfolio of timing solutions, visit or contact your local IDT sales representative.



