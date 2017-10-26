E-Commerce in China - Successfully selling your products online

ID: 565381

(PresseBox) - A growing middle class drives consumption in China to new heights and the bulk of the purchases increasingly happens at online marketplaces. However, entering the world?s biggest E-Commerce stage as a seller of goods has proven to be a strenuous endeavor, challenging even well-established western companies. We would like to cordially invite you to our event ?E-Commerce in China ? Successfully selling your products online? in order to learn how to navigate successfully.



By 2018, the volume of sales in the Chinese E-Commerce sector is set to reach around 871 billion Euros and be as big as the markets of the USA, Japan, Great Britain, Germany and France combined by 2020. The potential for profit is tremendous, especially for producers and suppliers of high-quality products ?Made in Germany?, which are increasingly requested by Chinese consumers. However, entering the market seems to be difficult ? hard to predict consumer behavior, unwritten rules of online etiquette and regulatory challenges pose serious challenges for western participants who want their share of the market.



Our two experts Xin Deng, Managing Director at the digital marketing agency Global Smiling, and Patrick Heid, lawyer and partner at the international law firm Graf von Westpfahlen, share their insights and experience in the world of Chinese E-Commerce.



The event covers Chinese consumer behavior, the development of online market platforms and legal challenges when entering the Chinese market. You will also get an introduction to the four digital giants ? Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and Sina (BATS) ? in China that all have a direct or indirect impact on the Chinese E-Commerce landscape.



SPEAKERS



Xin Deng



Managing Director at Global Smiling, the digital marketing agency based in Hamburg, offering tailor-made marketing and communication solutions to global travel and shopping industry.



Patrick Heid



Lawyer and Partner at Graf von Westpfahlen, an international law firm with offices in Europe and China.





DATE



Tuesday, 21 November 2017



9:00 - 12:00 AM



LOCATION



Graf von Westphalen



Poststraße 9 - Alte Post



20354 Hamburg



REGISTRATION



The event will be held in English.



The event is free of charge, we kindly ask you to register here before 20 November 2017.





more PressReleases from Ostasiatischer Verein e.V. (OAV)