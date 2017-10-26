Where Food Comes From, Inc. Schedules 2017 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

ID: 565385

(firmenpresse) - CASTLE ROCK, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (d.b.a. IMI Global, Inc.) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it will release its 2017 third quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, and conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern).



Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-407-8289

International: 1-201-689-8341

Conference Code: 13672819



A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through November 15, 2017, as follows:

Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-660-6853

International: 1-201-612-7415

Conference Code: 13672819



Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 12,000 farmers, ranchers, breeders, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit for additional information.







Contact:



Jay Pfeiffer

Pfeiffer High Investor Relations, Inc.

303-393-7044



