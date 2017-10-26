nFusz Announces Deal for its notifiCRM Interactive Video CRM with Financial Education Services

(firmenpresse) - HOLLYWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- (OTCQB: FUSZ), the Hollywood-based digital technology company, announces that its notifiCRM product has been approved by Financial Education Services ("FES"), an organization that provides financial education and credit management training services to individuals all across America, for use by its 19,000 members and independent FES Agents. For a modest monthly subscription, as low as $9.99, individual FES members and Agents can leverage the power of the nFusz notifiCRM platform to distribute interactive video messages to educate and attract prospective new members. FES has a long history of providing real value to people, helping them live better lives through greater financial freedom. FES has helped members remove over 1 million negative items from their credit reports.



"FES is a leader in the financial education services industry because we provide powerful and effective programs, such as our FES Protection Plan (), designed to cover all aspects of our members' financial portfolios," states prominent FES Agent Alfred Nickson. "The power behind our marketing strategy lies in the fact that our sales team consists entirely of FES members and Agents, each of whom has used and benefited from our programs, and can testify directly to their efficacy. notifiCRM ensures that our message is communicated in a cohesive, consistent manner, and with notifiCRM's unique interactive video capabilities, interested parties can respond to our call to action right in the video, increasing our conversion rates exponentially. It's the perfect software solution for our business. In fact, it's probably the perfect software solution for any business," continues Mr. Nickson.



"We're very excited that FES has joined the ranks of companies now discovering the benefits of our platform, the only CRM product on the market utilizing interactive video, that helps sales-based organizations sell -- not just track the selling process -- but actually close sales," states nFusz CEO, .





The FES deal, among others, comes on the heels of the launch of nFusz's new national marketing campaign for its product entitled, "" nFusz reports that their new campaign has already spiked lead generation and brand awareness, and that they will continue to roll out new promotions, centered around their new campaign, over the next coming months.







. (OTCQB: FUSZ) is a Hollywood-based digital tech company. Our proprietary next generation interactive video technology is the core of our new broadcast and cloud-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. We offer subscription-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM), sales lead generation, and social engagement software on mobile and desktop platforms for sales-based organizations, consumer brands, and artists seeking greater levels of engagement and higher conversion rates. Our software platform can accommodate any size campaign or sales organization, and its enterprise-class scalability meets the needs of today's global organizations. Our service is built around our proprietary "Video-First" notifi technology, which places interactive video front and center in all customer and prospect communications. With our flagship product, , we've re-invented what a CRM, lead-gen tool should be in today's video-centric business and social environment. Now watch for our live broadcast interactive video platform that will redefine what "engagement" means in consumer video consumption. For more information on nFusz, Inc., visit







Financial Education Services has been helping consumers achieve their highest financial potential for over 10 years. We pride ourselves on our Accredited A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau: A representation of our personal commitment towards customer satisfaction.



Our ever-expanding service line is consistently evolving to meet the demand towards a solution for financial issues consumers face today. We've covered the spectrum to create programs that can offer assistance to various pieces of the financial puzzle, with easy-to-use programs and the highest level of customer support. By including educational resources along the way, we aim to help you meet your financial goals while also providing you with the tools for long-term, consistent success.



Our career opportunity provides a foundation for individuals and teams that are driven, highly motivated and looking for access to immeasurable success -- while positively changing lives across the country.







This press release may contain "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at ). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



For more information, please visit:







