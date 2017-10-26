Ceapro Inc. Announces the Launch of its Proprietary Line of Cosmeceutical Products, JUVENTE

ID: 565411

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- - Successful execution of Juvente(DC) Inc. acquisition marks an important step in Ceapro's strategic market diversification business plan -



- New anti-aging skin care product line represents $5B market opportunity and utilizes Ceapro's active ingredients beta glucan and avenanthramides -



(TSX VENTURE: CZO) ("Ceapro" or the "Company"), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today its entry into the end-user cosmeceuticals market through the acquisition of Quebec-based company, ("Juvente"). Mr. Jean-Guy Boulet, Founder of Juvente, will join Ceapro as General Manager of this newly-formed, fully-owned subsidiary of Ceapro.



, stated, "We have worked diligently over the last twelve months with different companies to evaluate opportunities to expand our product portfolio with the development of formulations that utilize our two value drivers, beta glucan and avenanthramides. Juvente successfully developed very impressive formulations, and today, we are thrilled with the completion of the acquisition of Juvente. This acquisition is an important step forward in executing on a strategic market diversification and expansion plan to further de-risk our business and represents an opportunity that enables our entry into a high-end market valued at $5 billion. This all-cash $650K investment in Juvente(DC) is the first outcome from our strategic assessment of scenarios to increase our market share in cosmeceuticals, our base business."



"Additionally, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Jean-Guy Boulet to the Ceapro management team to lead this new initiative as General Manager of Juvente(DC) Inc. Mr. Boulet is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in strategic marketing, marketing intelligence and growth strategy. Over the course of his career he established a successful track record of launching and implementing strategic growth initiatives in international markets, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to expand the Ceapro business model," added Mr. Gagnon.





Mr. Boulet commented, "I am very excited to join the Ceapro team and continue to drive value into the Company with our new generation of anti-aging skincare products utilizing both beta glucan and avenanthramides. The Juvente products have been thoroughly assessed by trained panels and received positive feedback from focus groups, including some anecdotal cases where improvement of mild to moderate cases of psoriasis, eczema, as well as some relief of joint pain were reported. I believe that these products will be a great addition to the Ceapro business model, and I look forward to working with the Ceapro team at this important time of growth for the company."



Ceapro has commenced the commercialization of the following Juvente skin care products:



- : a new generation anti-aging day cream utilizing seven active ingredients including beta glucan, avenanthramides and astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant extracted from micro-algae;



- : an anti-aging night cream with seven natural ingredients, including beta-glucan, to help skin regenerate while you sleep; and



- : an anti-aging eye contour care product made for fine skin, which combines powerful marine and plant antioxidants with gentle, pure and natural moisturizers.



"The Ceapro team has always believed that the most effective cosmeceutical formulations would include our two value drivers together, as compared to many existing formulations containing only one of Ceapro's active ingredient per brand. The Juvente skin care product line executes this strategy perfectly, and we are incredibly encouraged by the reported anecdotal cases with improvement of more severe skin conditions. We remain focused on our strategic pathway forward exploring and clinically validating new product applications for avenanthramides and beta glucan in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets, while continuing to grow our customer base and presence in the personal care market," concluded Mr. Gagnon.



All Juvente products are currently available for purchase online at and will be found in selected natural products stores and pharmacies. The Company expects to launch four new innovative products to this line in 2018.



About Juvente(DC) Inc.



Juvente(DC) Inc. is a cosmeceutical company involved in the development and commercialization of anti-aging products. Its mission is to be recognized as a leader in natural and powerful anti-aging products. The combined effect of the three main active ingredients (100% natural) used in our formulations gives Juvente(DC) products unique properties that are still unexploited in the market place today.



About Ceapro Inc.



Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and "active ingredients" from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company's website at .



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







Contacts:

Jenene Thomas

Jenene Thomas Communications, LLC

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor

T (US): 908-938-1475

E:





more PressReleases from Ceapro Inc.