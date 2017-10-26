Business News

Enforcer Gold reports additional diamond drilling results from the Montalembert Gold Project



October 26, 2017 - Toronto, Ontario - Enforcer Gold Corp (Enforcer or the Company) (TSX-V: VEIN - FSE: N071) is pleased to report further results from its 2017 diamond drilling program at the Montalembert Gold Project.



Highlights:



- Drilling has intersected visible gold in 5 holes to date



- MD170022 returned 13.70 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 17.50 g/t Au over 1.0 m



- Gold mineralization above 0.5 g/t found in 18 of 35 holes reported to date



- All drill holes have intersected structures with quartz+/-carbonate veining, sulphides and alteration



- Gold mineralization found in shear structures extends over 400 metres in strike length (open) and has been intersected up to 110 metres vertical depth (open)



- Drill testing of interpreted geophysical anomalies has intersected the southern strike extension of the No.2 - No3 vein structure and additional shear veins to the east



Final results have been received for 28 of the 45 holes drilled during the 2017 field season. Visible gold was noted in holes MDD170004, 170006, 170022, 170032 and 170039.



Assays reported in Table 1 include one hole drilled on the Galena Vein, 3 holes on the No. 2 Vein and 8 holes on the No. 3 Vein, which is now interpreted to be the southern extension of the No. 2 Vein.



Hole 22 was drilled to the east at -44° dip and intersected the No. 2-3 vein structure from ~142 to 154 m downhole. Quartz veining and shear foliation within this intersection is measured at 10-20° degrees to the core axis, indicating a flattening of the dip of the No. 2-3 vein structure from ~80-85°E at surface to ~55° E at 100 m depth. As such, the true width of the structure that was intersected over a 12 m downhole core length is likely closer to the average 1-2 m width that is seen at surface. Visible gold was noted at 153.5 m downhole.





In addition to intersecting the No. 2-3 vein structure, holes 24-29 also intersected mineralized shear veins to the east of the main structure (assays pending). The relation and significance of these structures to the Galena - No.2 vein system has yet to be determined.



President & CEO, Steve Roebuck, comments:



Our understanding of the gold vein system at Montalembert continues to advance with every hole we drill. Drill hole MDD17022 intersected visible gold at a vertical depth of approximately 110 metres below surface, our deepest intercept to date and 400 metres south of the spectacular 3,310 g/t Au over 1 metre surface channel sample reported on July 26, 2017. These results along with many others from surface work and drill core indicate that the system is productive over a substantial distance and remains open along strike and at depth. We are encouraged by the results to date and look forward to receiving assays for the next 17 holes, two of which intersected visible gold.



As previously reported, Enforcer recently engaged SRK Consulting to complete a structural analysis of the drill core and surface exposures to define the controls to gold mineralization, vein geometry, gold distribution and grade variability. Based on SRKs preliminary study, the gold is associated with several sets of sub-parallel shear veins of predominantly dextral strike-slip movement. Significant gold mineralization primarily occurs in flexures along the shear veins where dilation occurs. The shear structures and veins have been intersected by drilling but assay results to date are lower than expected compared to surface samples. This is primarily explained by the nugget effect of the gold distribution, which is exacerbated by the narrow sampling width of drill core.



A drill hole location map is available at: Drill Plan - Oct 2017.



Table 1. 2017 Diamond Drilling - Significant Results



Drill Hole Target Azm Dip From To Width Au

ID Vein (Deg)(Deg)(m) (m) (m) (g/t

)



MDD170003 Galena 275 -45 2.00 3.00 1.00 0.50

57.00 58.00 1.00 0.56

MDD170013 No. 2 248 -75 50.00 51.00 1.00 0.80

North



57.50 58.15 0.65 0.67

MDD170021 No. 3 235 -45 No Significant Results

MDD170022 No. 3 083 -44 12.00 13.00 1.00 1.09

13.00 13.60 0.60 0.64

101.00 102.00 1.00 0.76

133.00 134.00 1.00 1.12

153.25 153.75 0.50 13.7

0



160.00 161.00 1.00 17.5

0



MDD170023 No. 3 276 -50 No Significant Results

MDD170024 No. 3 274 -45 Results Pending

MDD170025 No. 3 270 -64 10.65 11.65 1.00 1.00

MDD170026 No. 3 274 -43 No Significant Results

MDD170027 No. 3 271 -63 Results Pending

MDD170028 No. 3 273 -45 Results Pending

MDD170029 No. 3 273 -64 Results Pending

MDD170030 No. 3 279 -45 101.00 102.00 1.00 2.10

MDD170031 No. 3 275 -64 No Significant Results

MDD170032 No. 3 245 -44 Results Pending

MDD170033 No. 3 246 -64 Results Pending

MDD170034 No. 3 246 -79 Results Pending

MDD170035 No. 2 272 -45 No Significant Results

MDD170036-04 Results Pending

5



Qualified Person & QAQC



Independent geological engineer, Mr. Donald Théberge, MBA, PEng, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.



All holes presented in Table 1 were completed by HQ diamond (core) drilling. Widths are presented as down hole core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. Sample preparation, fire assays (gravimetric finish) and metallic sieve assays were performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. of Ancaster, Ontario, an ISO/IEC 17025 (CAN-P-1579) accredited testing laboratory. Details of the analytical procedure and Enforcers Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QAQC) program are available on the Enforcer website at: Montalembert QAQC.



About Enforcer Gold Corp



Enforcer Gold Corp is earning a 100% interest in the Montalembert Gold Project from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX, FSE: GIMN, OTCQX: GLBXF). The 7,300-hectare property is located 125 km west of Chibougamau in Quebecs prolific Abitibi greenstone belt. The property lies 5 km from a paved highway and hydro-electric power and has easy access to skilled labour, fuel, accommodation and other industry-related services, allowing for relatively low exploration costs. Enforcer has committed over $2.2M to fund its 2017 exploration program that is expected to run uninterrupted through late fall 2017.



For further information, please visit www.enforcergold.com or contact:



Steve Roebuck, President & CEO

T: (647) 496-7984

C: (905) 741-5458

E: contact(at)enforcergold.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as plan, expect, project, intend, believe, anticipate, estimate, suggest, indicate and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions may or will occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Companys plans with respect to the exploration of its Montalembert Project, the exploration potential and analogous deposit potential of the Montalembert Project and the timing of the Companys exploration programs. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the ability of the Company to complete transactions on terms announced; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Companys Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. Enforcer Gold does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.











