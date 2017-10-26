/ Aircraft

Heroux-Devtek Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Second Quarter Results Ended September 30, 2017

ID: 565420

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- (TSX: HRX)

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL, THROUGH MARKETWIRED.

Please dial-in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

If you are unable to call-in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 1602325 on your phone. This recording will be available on Monday, November 6, 2017 as of 1:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Complete unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be available on Heroux-Devtek's website: .

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact MaisonBrison at (514) 731-0000 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen live at: or http://www.gowebcasting.com/9006



Contacts:
Martin Goulet
MaisonBrison
(514) 731-0000



More information:
http://www.herouxdevtek.com/


Keywords (optional)::
heroux, devtek-inc,

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
Heroux-Devtek Inc.

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   REMINDER: TFI International Inc. will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Third Quarter Results

submitted by: Marketwired
Date: 26.10.2017 - 12:30 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565420
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 10 mal aufgerufen.

more PressReleases from Heroux-Devtek Inc.





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z