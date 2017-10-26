Automotive

FEN examines feasibility of DC residential area

ID: 565422
In a feasibility study, FEN Research Campus evaluates the business model development for DC-based smart grids in residential areas

Concept of an all-electric house Concept of an all-electric house

(firmenpresse) - In a feasibility study for Innovationsregion Rheinisches Revier (IRR) GmbH, FEN Research Campus has examined the development and implementation of a DC-based smart grid residential area, which is mostly powered by means of renewable energies (RE). An essential advantage of DC technology lies in the efficient energy supply of households where an AC/DC conversion is omitted and, hence, costs are saved. This advantage makes the business model development particularly interesting for potential stakeholders such as home owners (prosumer) service providers for RE systems, residential developers as well as grid operators.

The basis of the business model development is the all-electric house: By means of an integrated photo-voltaic (PV) system and a local battery system, which are incorporated in a DC grid, not only the overall electric energy supply but also warm water heating and general heating are carried out electrically. In the business model of the DC residential area, ten of these all-electric houses are interconnected by DC street lighting. Further versions of the DC residential area include a DC mini wind turbine, a central battery, an e-car fleet and hydrogen production as additional supply and storage components.

As part of the feasibility study, FEN Research Campus considers different aspects such as regulatory requirements (no feeding into the public grid) as well as financial and economical conditions (e.g. investment and acquisition costs). Furthermore, the business model of the DC residential area and its different versions are being evaluated by means of various criteria such as economic efficiency, social acceptance or funding potential, among others. As a result, both positive and negative feedback as well as potentials and need for optimization in terms of further research and development can be shown.



More information:
https://fenaachen.net/en/blog/2017/10/26/press-release-feasibility-study/

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
Forschungscampus Flexible Elektrische Netze (FEN)

Requests:

Flexible Electrical Networks (FEN) Research Campus
FEN GmbH
Sascha Falkner
Campus-Boulevard 79
52074 Aachen
Phone: +49 241 80 22471



print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   Get More Visitors & Increase Sales With Tailored Customer Journey Content Marketing Using Arbitrage Funnel Profits From Liming Wu

submitted by: FENaachen
Date: 26.10.2017 - 14:53 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565422
Character count: 2019
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: Aachen
Telefon: 2418022471

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 62 mal aufgerufen.

more PressReleases from Forschungscampus Flexible Elektrische Netze (FEN)





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z