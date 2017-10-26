Automotive

FEN examines feasibility of DC residential area

ID: 565422

Concept of an all-electric house Concept of an all-electric house

(firmenpresse) - In a feasibility study for Innovationsregion Rheinisches Revier (IRR) GmbH, FEN Research Campus has examined the development and implementation of a DC-based smart grid residential area, which is mostly powered by means of renewable energies (RE). An essential advantage of DC technology lies in the efficient energy supply of households where an AC/DC conversion is omitted and, hence, costs are saved. This advantage makes the business model development particularly interesting for potential stakeholders such as home owners (prosumer) service providers for RE systems, residential developers as well as grid operators.



The basis of the business model development is the all-electric house: By means of an integrated photo-voltaic (PV) system and a local battery system, which are incorporated in a DC grid, not only the overall electric energy supply but also warm water heating and general heating are carried out electrically. In the business model of the DC residential area, ten of these all-electric houses are interconnected by DC street lighting. Further versions of the DC residential area include a DC mini wind turbine, a central battery, an e-car fleet and hydrogen production as additional supply and storage components.



As part of the feasibility study, FEN Research Campus considers different aspects such as regulatory requirements (no feeding into the public grid) as well as financial and economical conditions (e.g. investment and acquisition costs). Furthermore, the business model of the DC residential area and its different versions are being evaluated by means of various criteria such as economic efficiency, social acceptance or funding potential, among others. As a result, both positive and negative feedback as well as potentials and need for optimization in terms of further research and development can be shown.



Flexible Electrical Networks (FEN) Research Campus

FEN GmbH

Sascha Falkner

Campus-Boulevard 79

52074 Aachen

Phone: +49 241 80 22471

more PressReleases from Forschungscampus Flexible Elektrische Netze (FEN)