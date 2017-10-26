Various

Get The Best Grand Prairie Basement Wall Repair Pier & Beam Mud Jacking Services

ID: 565426

(firmenpresse) - Texas Foundation Pros, a professional foundation repair company based in Grand Prairie, Texas, launched an updated range of services for homeowners looking for quality basement, slab, pier-and-beam repair, mud jacking and other services.



Foundation damage can occur due to a variety of causes, from soil erosion to earthquakes, floods and other events. Working with an experienced foundation repair company is essential to ensure prompt and durable repair services and limit the risk of further structural damage.



Texas Foundation Pros announced an updated range of services for homeowners in the Grand Prairie area.



The company provides complete slab foundation repair, offering immediate assistance with issues such as upheaval or settlement, cracks, shifted piers, mold growth, moisture buildup, crumbling concrete and many others. The company undertakes an extensive preliminary inspection to identify and address the potential causes of the damage, followed by the prompt and thorough repair of all slab foundation damage.



Complete [pier-and-beam foundation repair and restoration services](https://press.cityscene.media/grand-prairie-tx-pier-and-beam-foundation-repair) are also available. The company uses high-durability concrete slabs to consolidate the foundation, hydraulic rams and jacks to raise interior floor levels, and a variety of other cutting-edge equipment to ensure high-quality repair services for all types of issues, from foundation damage to poor drainage and others.



A video that showcases a recent customer experience is available here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWtP5PONRHI.



Grand Prairie homeowners can also contact the company for professional mud jacking services.



The recent service update is part of the companys efforts to stay up-to-date with the latest industry innovations. With more than twenty-eight years of experience providing quality foundation repair services for clients throughout Grand Prairie, the company continues to invest in cutting-edge technology and licensed technicians to ensure high standards of service quality and customer satisfaction.





Matthew Abbot, a Grand Prairie homeowner and satisfied client, said: I had Texas Foundation Pros come assess our foundation that needed repair in Grand Prairie. They told me what was needed and provided me a with a fair quote. The work was scheduled and completed within two weeks. I couldn't be happier and I wholeheartedly recommended their services.



Interested parties stay up to date with additional company announcements here: [https://pressadvantage.com/organization/texas-foundation-pros-grand-prairie](https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/texas-foundation-pros-grand-prairie).

Texas Foundation Pros

http://gp.texasfoundationpros.com

Texas Foundation Pros

http://gp.texasfoundationpros.com

+1-469-445-2208

765 W Westchester Pkwy #543451

Grand Prairie

United States

more PressReleases from Texas Foundation Pros