Zoompass Becomes First Canadian Licensed Distributor for Nokia Phones

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- Zoompass Holdings Inc. ("Zoompass" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ZPAS) is pleased to announce the following update on the Company's business and information objectives going forward.



Zoompass is pleased to announce it has become the first company in Canada to reach an agreement for the distribution of the next generation of Nokia mobile phones, through HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones. The Canadian launch will focus on three products which include the Nokia 3310 3G, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5. The Nokia smartphones offer a pure Android experience and Canadian consumers will receive regular updates once released by HMD Global. This agreement will allow Zoompass to distribute to all Canadian retail outlets and further advance its model of integrating its mobile business with its financial platform. To support this, Zoompass is pleased to announce that it has hired Dave Bergeron, a 23-year Nokia veteran in Canada to lead this initiative.



Steve Roberts, President for Zoompass provided the following, "Most Canadians are familiar with Nokia since it had broad penetration in the Canadian marketplace and we are excited to help bring Nokia phones back to Canada. The new phones have an outstanding design and we believe the premium quality and user experience will make this a successful launch."



Cristian Capelli, HMD, Head of Business Development Americas, stated, "Since we unveiled our portfolio earlier this year, the excitement and anticipation we've seen from consumers and partners alike has been incredible. We're pleased to be working closely with Zoompass to bring the Nokia phone portfolio into the hands of fans and ensure we're accessible to all Canadians."



About Zoompass Zoompass Inc. is a leading financial services technology company with a unique place in the Fintech space as both a financial platform provider with divisions in physical prepaid cards, financing enablement, and mobility products. Zoompass provides businesses and government tailored solutions to help digitize their financial transactions. In the card sector, Zoompass offers complete program management services for a wide range of open loop Visa® and MasterCard® prepaid and virtual card accounts. Zoompass enables businesses to provide their customers with a number of open loop card choices including, gift card, incentive cards, check replacement cards and online virtual card accounts. The company also provides advanced mobile technology, enabling businesses to provide their customers with a white label mobile wallet solution, like Zoompass, with the ability to manage their card balances, bill pay, transfer funds and perform card to card money transfers in real time using their mobile devices. Zoompass's mobile device division helps carriers and mobile device manufacturers integrate the financial platform technology into their offerings. For more information about Zoompass, visit .





