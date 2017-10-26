Get The Best Garden City Attorney and Lawyer Marketing Online Branding Media Services

ID: 565440

(firmenpresse) - High Measure Solutions, a digital marketing agency based in Garden City, New York, launched an updated range of lead generation, reputation management, media relations and content marketing solutions designed specifically for Garden City law firms. The company works with marketing experts, content writers, brand journalists and media agencies to offer high-efficiency services for lawyers in and around Garden City, New York.



More information can be found at [http://highmeasuresolutions.com](http://www.highmeasuresolutions.com/).



Digital marketing has grown significantly in recent years, as more businesses become aware of the importance of developing a reputable, high-visibility digital presence. Marketing studies show that more than 90% of all consumers have used at least one type of digital resource before contacting a local business, making it essential for companies to invest in optimizing their digital profile.



High Measure Solutions specializes in custom marketing solutions to help local businesses in Garden City and nationwide develop a reputable digital presence through innovative digital strategies. The company has recently launched a variety of services for law firms looking to increase their Google ranking, improve their reputation and attract more clients.



The company works with professional press release writers and media agencies to offer media relations and press release writing and distribution services. Law firms benefit from monthly media campaigns highlighting new services or event announcements, helping them connect with a wide online audience.



High Measure Solutions provides media coverage on NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox and other media platforms, allowing clients to improve their reputation and online authority. Furthermore, by featuring their custom press releases on more than 200 high-authority media websites, the company also helps its clients improve their Google ranking through quality backlinking strategies.





Clients can also contact High Measure Solutions for complete reputation management and marketing services. The company provides 24/7 review monitoring, social media reputation marketing and many other services.



The recent service update is part of the companys efforts to offer cutting-edge digital marketing and lead generation services to clients in Garden City, New York.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the website. For these services and more details on the other services offered by High Measure Solutions, visit [http://highmeasuresolutions.com](http://www.highmeasuresolutions.com/).

High Measure Solutions

http://www.highmeasuresolutions.com/

High Measure Solutions

http://www.highmeasuresolutions.com/

+1-516-260-4127

1936 Hempstead Turnpike Suite 294

East Meadow

United States

more PressReleases from High Measure Solutions