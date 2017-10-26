A New NoSQL Technical Comparison Reveals Couchbase Server Bests MongoDB and Cassandra

ID: 565442

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- Altoros, a consultancy focusing on research and development for Global 2000 organizations, today announced the results of its latest NoSQL technical comparison report. The study analyzed the leading NoSQL systems -- Cassandra (DataStax Enterprise v5.0), Couchbase Server (v5.0), and MongoDB (v3.4) -- across 22 categories on a 10-point scale.







More than three years ago, Altoros came up with a scoring matrix and templates that can be reused by anyone for custom analysis of NoSQL systems.



Unlike other NoSQL comparisons that focus only on one or two dimensions, "The NoSQL Technical Comparison Report" approaches evaluated solutions from different angles to help decision makers choose the best option based on performance, availability, ease of installation and maintenance, data consistency, fault tolerance, replication, recovery, scalability, and other criteria. The report also includes recommendations on the best ways to configure, install, and use NoSQL databases depending on specific features.



The scoring framework set out in this document allows architects and engineers to assign different weights to evaluation criteria. As a result, it is possible to choose a NoSQL data store taking into consideration custom needs for data structure/formats, deployment, scalability, etc.



"Dozens of NoSQL databases have been developed over the last decade with the goal to deliver faster performance than traditional RDBMS in various use cases, most notably those involving big data," said Vladimir Starostenkov, R&D Engineer at Altoros. "However, the majority of NoSQL data stores are optimized, or even built, for a specific workload or task. As such, not all the NoSQL products are the same. With implementations varying significantly from vendor to vendor, it is important to be aware of comparative strengths and weaknesses, which was one of the drivers behind this report."









The resulting basic (unweighted) scores revealed Couchbase Server v5.0 scored highest with 213 points, DataStax Enterprise v5.0 (Cassandra) second with 201 points, and MongoDB v3.4 third with 186 points.



Though Couchbase Server achieved the overall highest basic score, all three were neck-and-neck in various categories, with DataStax Enterprise outshining the others in the categories of Availability and Fault Tolerance. Mobile Device Support was where Couchbase widened the gap with the only dedicated solution for mobile devices out of the three.



Download the report here:







Altoros is a 300+ people strong consultancy that helps Global 2000 organizations with a methodology, training, technology building blocks, and end-to-end solution development. The company turns cloud-native app development, customer analytics, blockchain, and AI into products with a sustainable competitive advantage. Assisting enterprises on their way to digital transformation, Altoros stands behind some of the world's largest Cloud Foundry and NoSQL deployments. For more, visit or follow .









more PressReleases from Altoros