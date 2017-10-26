Mortgage Rates Jump Across the Board

(FRM) averaged 3.94 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending October 26, 2017, up from last week when it averaged 3.88 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.47 percent.



this week averaged 3.25 percent with an average 0.5 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.19 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.78 percent.



(ARM) averaged 3.21 percent this week with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.17 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.84 percent.



Attributed to Sean Becketti, chief economist, Freddie Mac.

"The 10-year Treasury yield surged this week, jumping 12 basis points. The 30-year mortgage rate followed suit, increasing 6 basis points to 3.94 percent. Today's survey rate is the highest rate in three months."



Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .



