Outotec plans to outsource part of its German-based project engineering activities to Citec

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 26, 2017 at 4:00 PM



Outotec plans to outsource part of its German-based project engineering

activities to Citec



Outotec has started negotiations with employee representatives to outsource part

of its German-based project engineering activities to Citec, a global

engineering company providing multi-discipline engineering services to the

energy and other technology-dependent industries. The target is to transfer

approximately 70-80 Outotec employees to Citec. The planned outsourcing will not

have an impact on Outotec's financial guidance for 2017.



"By outsourcing part of our engineering activities we will create more

flexibility to our organization and decrease Outotec's fixed costs in the long

run. Citec is a suitable partner for us as they have already presence and an

existing customer base in Germany and Finland and excellent references", says

Kalle Härkki, Head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business unit.



For further information please contact:



OUTOTEC



Kalle Härkki, President - Metals, Energy & Water business unit

Tel. +358 20 529 2700



Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

Tel. +358 400 817198

e-mails firstname.lastname(at)outotec.com



