(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 26, 2017 at 4:00 PM
Outotec plans to outsource part of its German-based project engineering
activities to Citec
Outotec has started negotiations with employee representatives to outsource part
of its German-based project engineering activities to Citec, a global
engineering company providing multi-discipline engineering services to the
energy and other technology-dependent industries. The target is to transfer
approximately 70-80 Outotec employees to Citec. The planned outsourcing will not
have an impact on Outotec's financial guidance for 2017.
"By outsourcing part of our engineering activities we will create more
flexibility to our organization and decrease Outotec's fixed costs in the long
run. Citec is a suitable partner for us as they have already presence and an
existing customer base in Germany and Finland and excellent references", says
Kalle Härkki, Head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business unit.
For further information please contact:
OUTOTEC
Kalle Härkki, President - Metals, Energy & Water business unit
Tel. +358 20 529 2700
Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications
Tel. +358 400 817198
e-mails firstname.lastname(at)outotec.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via GlobeNewswire