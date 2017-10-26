Business News

AccessData's AD Lab Becomes First Forensics Platform Available on AWS and Azure Cloud Environments

Company also announces plans to make AD eDiscovery software available in Cloud,

other enhancements to e-discovery software tools

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccessData Group, a leading

provider of integrated digital forensics and e-discovery software, today

announced that its AD Lab centralized investigations platform is now the first

product in its category to be available to users in a cloud-based environment.



"As data sets in digital forensics investigations continue to grow and teams

become more distributed, our customers have been asking us to offer flexible

deployment options for using our software," said Victor Limongelli, chief

executive officer of AccessData. "In addition to installing AD Lab onto our

customers' on-premise servers, we're now able to help them leverage the

scalability of the cloud as well. Customers can quickly and easily benefit from

AD Lab without making any hardware investments."



AD Lab is a large-scale investigations and processing engine that enables

computer forensics labs of all sizes to provide their teams with collaborative

analysis, centralized case management and web-based review, thereby dramatically

streamlining the investigative process.



The product is now available to customers on Amazon Web Services, a leading

cloud platform for the delivery of professional software tools, and can be

obtained on AWS Marketplace by clicking here. Customers will be asked to enter

their AD Lab license information and will then be granted access to the

software. AccessData expects to have AD Lab available on the Microsoft Azure

cloud platform this quarter.



AD eDiscovery and Summation



Limongelli also announced that the company is moving forward on an initiative to

make its flagship e-discovery software product, AD eDiscovery, available to

customers in a cloud-based environment as well. AD eDiscovery better equips



corporate IT and corporate legal teams with the needed software platform to

efficiently and seamlessly conduct data collection, enterprise search,

preservation, litigation holds, data processing, early data assessment and

complete legal review.



Meanwhile, the company released new 6.3 versions of both AD eDiscovery and

Summation, a web-based e-discovery review solution that supports the post-data

collection stages of the e-discovery process and enables secure collaboration,

regardless of where any member of the litigation team is located.



Most notably, the AccessData tools are now able to connect with Brainspace, the

industry's leading machine learning software that leverages the power of

augmented intelligence to accelerate e-discovery review. Brainspace customers

can now push data from -- and pull data out of -- AD eDiscovery, in order to

gain deeper insights into their data sets.



AD eDiscovery 6.3 and Summation 6.3 also feature enhancements to collect emails

containing "illegal" data and migrate those files into the AccessData

environment for processing, new data collector support for the latest Enterprise

Vault and OneDrive environments, and the ability to create and export searchable

PDFs from native files.



"These enhancements bring powerful infrastructure upgrades for improved

analytics, as well as greater functionality with email collection and PDF

exporting," said Limongelli.



For more information about the new versions of AccessData's e-discovery or

digital forensics software products, please click here.



About AccessData



Whether it's for investigation, litigation or compliance, AccessData® offers

industry-leading solutions that put the power of forensics in your hands. For

30 years, AccessData has worked with more than 130,000 customers in law

enforcement, government agencies, corporations and law firms around the world,

providing both stand-alone and enterprise-class solutions that can

synergistically work together. The company is backed by Sorenson Capital, a

leading private equity firm focused on high-growth portfolios. For more

information on AccessData, please go to www.accessdata.com.



