LINDON, Utah, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccessData Group, a leading
provider of integrated digital forensics and e-discovery software, today
announced that its AD Lab centralized investigations platform is now the first
product in its category to be available to users in a cloud-based environment.
"As data sets in digital forensics investigations continue to grow and teams
become more distributed, our customers have been asking us to offer flexible
deployment options for using our software," said Victor Limongelli, chief
executive officer of AccessData. "In addition to installing AD Lab onto our
customers' on-premise servers, we're now able to help them leverage the
scalability of the cloud as well. Customers can quickly and easily benefit from
AD Lab without making any hardware investments."
AD Lab is a large-scale investigations and processing engine that enables
computer forensics labs of all sizes to provide their teams with collaborative
analysis, centralized case management and web-based review, thereby dramatically
streamlining the investigative process.
The product is now available to customers on Amazon Web Services, a leading
cloud platform for the delivery of professional software tools, and can be
obtained on AWS Marketplace by clicking here. Customers will be asked to enter
their AD Lab license information and will then be granted access to the
software. AccessData expects to have AD Lab available on the Microsoft Azure
cloud platform this quarter.
AD eDiscovery and Summation
Limongelli also announced that the company is moving forward on an initiative to
make its flagship e-discovery software product, AD eDiscovery, available to
customers in a cloud-based environment as well. AD eDiscovery better equips
corporate IT and corporate legal teams with the needed software platform to
efficiently and seamlessly conduct data collection, enterprise search,
preservation, litigation holds, data processing, early data assessment and
complete legal review.
Meanwhile, the company released new 6.3 versions of both AD eDiscovery and
Summation, a web-based e-discovery review solution that supports the post-data
collection stages of the e-discovery process and enables secure collaboration,
regardless of where any member of the litigation team is located.
Most notably, the AccessData tools are now able to connect with Brainspace, the
industry's leading machine learning software that leverages the power of
augmented intelligence to accelerate e-discovery review. Brainspace customers
can now push data from -- and pull data out of -- AD eDiscovery, in order to
gain deeper insights into their data sets.
AD eDiscovery 6.3 and Summation 6.3 also feature enhancements to collect emails
containing "illegal" data and migrate those files into the AccessData
environment for processing, new data collector support for the latest Enterprise
Vault and OneDrive environments, and the ability to create and export searchable
PDFs from native files.
"These enhancements bring powerful infrastructure upgrades for improved
analytics, as well as greater functionality with email collection and PDF
exporting," said Limongelli.
For more information about the new versions of AccessData's e-discovery or
digital forensics software products, please click here.
About AccessData
Whether it's for investigation, litigation or compliance, AccessData® offers
industry-leading solutions that put the power of forensics in your hands. For
30 years, AccessData has worked with more than 130,000 customers in law
enforcement, government agencies, corporations and law firms around the world,
providing both stand-alone and enterprise-class solutions that can
synergistically work together. The company is backed by Sorenson Capital, a
leading private equity firm focused on high-growth portfolios. For more
information on AccessData, please go to www.accessdata.com.
Media Contact:
Lori Tyler
Vice President, Marketing
ltyler(at)accessdata.com
