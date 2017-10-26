Business News

Abiomed Announces Q2 FY 2018 Revenue of $132.8 Million, Up 29% and Record U.S. Patient Utilization, Up 33%

DANVERS, Mass., Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), a

leading provider of breakthrough heart support technologies, today reported

second quarter fiscal 2018 revenue of $132.8 million, an increase of 29%

compared to revenue of $103.0 million for the same period of fiscal 2017. Second

quarter fiscal 2018 GAAP net income was $24.5 million or $0.54 per diluted

share, compared to GAAP net income of $8.9 million or $0.20 per diluted share

for the prior year period.



Financial and operating highlights during the second quarter of fiscal 2018

include:



* Worldwide revenue from Impella heart pumps totaled $127.4 million, an

increase of 30% compared to revenue of $97.9 million during the same period

of the prior year. U.S. revenue from Impella pumps grew 27% to $113.6

million and U.S. patient usage grew 33%.



* Outside the U.S., revenue from Impella heart pumps totaled $13.8 million and

was up 61%, predominantly from Germany, which grew 64% in revenue from the

prior year with record number of patients.



* The installed base for Impella 2.5(®) heart pumps in the U.S. grew by an

additional 17 hospitals, which made initial purchases of Impella heart

pumps, bringing the installed customer base to 1,171 sites. The installed

customer base for Impella CP(®) heart pumps grew by 31 new U.S. hospitals,

bringing the total number of Impella CP sites to 1,093. The installed

customer base for Impella 5.0(®) heart pumps grew by 12 new U.S. hospitals,

bringing the total number of Impella 5.0 sites to 484.



* An additional 44 sites made initial purchases of Impella RP(®) heart pumps

during the quarter, bringing the total number of sites to 186.



* Gross margin of 84% compared to 83% of the prior year.



* Operating income was $31.7 million, or 24% operating margin, compared to



$14.5 million, or 14% operating margin in the prior year.



* GAAP net income was $24.5 million or $0.54 per diluted share, which

benefited from a new accounting standard that required $4.5 million, or

$0.10 per diluted share, of excess tax benefits related to employee share-

based compensation awards be recorded as a reduction of income tax expense.

This compared to GAAP net income of $8.9 million or $0.20 per diluted share

for the prior year, before the new accounting standard.



* The Company generated $30.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable

securities, totaling $319.2 million as of September 30, 2017, compared to

$289.1 million at June 30, 2017. The Company currently has no debt.



* On September 20, 2017, Abiomed received FDA PMA approval for the Impella RP

heart pump. With this approval, the Impella RP heart pump is the only

percutaneous temporary ventricular support device that is FDA-approved as

safe and effective for right heart failure.



* Today, Abiomed announced in a separate press release the first patient

treated with Impella(®) heart pump in Japan. The Impella 2.5 and Impella

5.0 heart pumps are approved for the treatment of drug-resistant acute heart

failure and are the first and only percutaneous temporary ventricular

support devices approved by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency

(PMDA) in Japan.



"This quarter, we set new records for supporting patients in the U.S. and

Germany and we continue to observe improved clinical outcomes with our education

and training initiatives," said Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and

Chief Executive Officer, Abiomed. "I am proud of the team's ability to

consistently adapt and execute as we transform the standard of care and build

the Field of Heart Recovery."



FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

The Company is again increasing the lower end of its fiscal year 2018 revenue

guidance by $5 million to a new range of $565 million to $575 million, an

increase in revenue of 27% to 29% from the prior year. This compares to the

Company's initial forecast of $555 million to $575 million and a 25% to 29%

increase from the prior year. The Company is also increasing its fiscal year

guidance for GAAP operating margin to the range of 23% to 25%, from 22% to 24%.



CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday,

October 26, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and

Chief Executive Officer and Robert L. Bowen, former Chief Financial Officer,

will host the conference call.



To listen to the call live, please tune into the webcast via

http://investor.abiomed.com or dial (855) 212-2361; the international number is

(678) 809-1538. A replay of this conference call will be available beginning at

11 a.m. EDT October 26, 2017 through 11:00 a.m. EDT on October 29, 2017. The

replay phone number is (855) 859-2056; the international number is (404)

537-3406. The replay access code is 95924236.



The ABIOMED logo, ABIOMED, Impella, Impella CP, and Impella RP are registered

trademarks of Abiomed, Inc. in the U.S. and in certain foreign countries.

Impella 2.5, Impella 5.0, and Recovering hearts. Saving lives. are trademarks of

Abiomed, Inc.



ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical

devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable

the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the

heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding

development of Abiomed's existing and new products, the Company's progress

toward commercial growth, and future opportunities and expected regulatory

approvals. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those

anticipated in these forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors,

including uncertainties associated with development, testing and related

regulatory approvals, including the potential for future losses, complex

manufacturing, high quality requirements, dependence on limited sources of

supply, competition, technological change, government regulation, litigation

matters, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and other

risks and challenges detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-

K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue

reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of

this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the

results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to

reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to

reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.











Abiomed, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)







September March

30, 2017 31, 2017



ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,536 $ 39,040



Short-term marketable securities 218,661 190,908



Accounts receivable, net 57,327 54,055



Inventories 40,632 34,931



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,014 8,024



Total current assets 370,170 326,958



Long-term marketable securities 55,954 47,143



Property and equipment, net 97,697 87,777



Goodwill 34,332 31,045



In-process research and development 16,016 14,482



Long-term deferred tax assets, net 106,798 34,723



Other assets 13,686 8,286



Total assets $ 694,653 $ 550,414



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 16,667 $ 20,620



Accrued expenses 35,256 37,703



Deferred revenue 10,584 10,495



Current portion of capital lease obligation 851 799



Total current liabilities 63,358 69,617



Other long-term liabilities 598 3,251



Contingent consideration 9,835 9,153



Long-term deferred tax liabilities 866 783



Capital lease obligation, net of current 15,110 15,539

portion



Total liabilities 89,767 98,343



Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Class B Preferred Stock, $.01 par value - -



Authorized - 1,000,000 shares; Issued and

outstanding - none



Common stock, $.01 par value 442 437



Authorized - 100,000,000 shares; Issued -

45,921,029 shares at September 30, 2017 and

45,249,281

shares at March 31, 2017



Outstanding - 44,200,784 shares at September

30, 2017 and 43,673,286 shares

at March 31, 2017



Additional paid in capital 592,081 565,962



Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 90,164 (46,959 )



Treasury stock at cost - 1,720,245 shares at

September 30, 2017 and 1,575,995 shares at (65,999 ) (46,763 )

March 31, 2017



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,802 ) (20,606 )



Total stockholders' equity 604,886 452,071



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 694,653 $ 550,414













Abiomed, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Consolidated Statements of Operations



(Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, September 30,



2017 2016 2017 2016



Revenue:



Product revenue $ 132,782 $ 102,928 $ 265,213 $ 205,917



Funded research and 41 27 78 33

development



132,823 102,955 265,291 205,950



Costs and expenses:



Cost of product revenue 21,627 17,309 43,489 32,379



Research and 19,390 18,052 36,321 33,712

development



Selling, general and 60,080 53,086 120,677 104,118

administrative



101,097 88,447 200,487 170,209



Income from operations 31,726 14,508 64,804 35,741



Other income:



Investment income, net 781 342 1,416 611



Other (expense) income, (23 ) (114 ) 56 (191 )

net



758 228 1,472 420



Income before income 32,484 14,736 66,276 36,161

taxes



Income tax provision 7,981 5,861 4,399 14,376

(1)



Net income $ 24,503 $ 8,875 $ 61,877 $ 21,785







Basic net income per $ 0.56 $ 0.21 $ 1.41 $ 0.51

share



Basic weighted average 44,141 43,129 44,018 42,971

shares outstanding







Diluted net income per $ 0.54 $ 0.20 $ 1.36 $ 0.49

share (2)



Diluted weighted

average shares 45,698 44,580 45,655 44,493

outstanding











(1) Income tax

provision includes the

effect of the following

item:



Excess tax benefits

related to stock-based $ 4,434 $ - $ 21,276 $ -

compensation awards *







(2) Diluted net income

per share includes the

effect of the following

item:



Excess tax benefits

related to stock-based $ 0.10 $ - $ 0.47 $ -

compensation awards *







* In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards

Update No. 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment

Accounting, which requires that all excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies

related share-based compensation arrangements be recognized as income tax

benefit

or expense, instead of in stockholders' equity as previous guidance required.













