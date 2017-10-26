Business News

Amer Sports to start repurchases of own shares

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

October 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.



Amer Sports Board of Directors has decided to utilize the authorization given by

the Annual General Meeting held on March 9, 2017 to repurchase Amer Sports

shares. The repurchases will start at the earliest on October 30, 2017 and end

on March 7, 2018 at the latest. The repurchase authorization is to a maximum of

10,000,000 of the Company's own shares.

The company's own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to

the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through

trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price

prevailing at the time of the acquisition. The shares shall be repurchased and

paid for in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear

Finland Ltd.





AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with

internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx,

Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically-advanced sports equipment,

footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports

and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio

of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares

are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).









