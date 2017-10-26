(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amer Sports Corporation
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
October 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Amer Sports to start repurchases of own shares
Amer Sports Board of Directors has decided to utilize the authorization given by
the Annual General Meeting held on March 9, 2017 to repurchase Amer Sports
shares. The repurchases will start at the earliest on October 30, 2017 and end
on March 7, 2018 at the latest. The repurchase authorization is to a maximum of
10,000,000 of the Company's own shares.
The company's own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to
the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through
trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price
prevailing at the time of the acquisition. The shares shall be repurchased and
paid for in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear
Finland Ltd.
Amer Sports Corporation
AMER SPORTS
Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with
internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx,
Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically-advanced sports equipment,
footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports
and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio
of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares
are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).
