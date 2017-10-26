(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
The one-stop solution enables more personalised retail experiences for shoppers,
easing the buying experience and allowing marketers to be more targeted
LONDON, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Urban Airship, a digital growth
company, announced the availability of Adaptive Pass Management for Urban
Airship Reach, the company's mobile wallet marketing solution. Adaptive Pass
Management will allow marketers to create tailored mobile wallet passes for each
customer and orchestrate automated, in-the-moment pass content updates and
lockscreen notifications.
According to Deloitte, smartphones are the most popular device for all shopping-
related activities in the UK - including browsing a brand's website. In-store
sales are also now being heavily influenced by digital technology making this a
crucial time for businesses to move beyond traditional plastic and paper-based
loyalty cards and vouchers, and optimise them for mobile to engage customers on
their preferred device. Recognising this trend, Urban Airship's Adaptive Pass
Management will help retailers ease into this market change.
At the heart of Adaptive Pass Management is a seamless technology called
Adaptive Link(TM), which allows marketers to easily and automatically create and
deliver mobile wallet passes with important personalisation details like the
customer's name, location, OS, member ID, loyalty status/points or product
affinities.
By eliminating the need for marketers to work with developers to set up API
integrations for pass personalisation, marketers can more quickly launch large-
scale mobile wallet marketing campaigns that are personalised, which nearly 80
percent of millennials and almost three-quarters of households with higher
incomes are more likely to add to their phones. In addition, Adaptive Link helps
more marketers take advantage of built-in functionality like expiration
reminders and proximity alerts by automatically adding the 10 nearest stores or
locations to each individual customer's pass.
With Adaptive Pass Management for Urban Airship Reach, membership-based
organisations like airlines, hotels, grocery stores, insurance companies or gyms
can immediately add value and convenience to passes by showing customers their
progress towards bonus incentives and automatically alerting them when new
levels are achieved. Others focused on voucher redemption will benefit from
having nearby locations instantly added to passes with redemption events
triggering additional offers based on customers' affinities.
"Urban Airship's mobile wallet marketing solution makes it easy for merchants to
maximise the benefits of Android Pay," said Spencer Spinnell, Director, Business
Development, Google. "With simplified personalisation and engagement, brands can
get closer to their customers at the right time and place."
Adaptive Pass Management for Urban Airship Reach includes:
* Adaptive Link: user-level personalisation through a simple query link
* Customer Segmentation: target wallet content and notifications based on a
customer's latest context
* Dynamic Updates: for ongoing mobile wallet pass updates on the same
downloaded pass
* Enterprise-Class APIs: trigger notifications and pass updates from server-
side events like a purchase or gate change.
* Automation: send in-the-moment contextual pass updates and notifications
using customers' latest activity
More than 40 percent of consumers always or often forget to bring paper vouchers
or plastic loyalty cards when they shop, and it's even higher for UK millennials
at 57 percent. Transitioning these to mobile wallet passes reduces environmental
waste and marketing costs, turning traditional purchase incentives into ongoing
engagement. In addition, a recent study of one million Apple Wallet vouchers and
loyalty cards of major retail brands found widespread peer-to-peer sharing.
Vouchers and discounts were shared to more than four other devices on average,
providing a compelling opportunity for business to unlock network effects for
growth.
"For the first time, marketers can simply and easily create a personalised,
persistent mobile experience on customers' phones without an app," said Brett
Caine, CEO and president, Urban Airship. "Mobile wallets not only replace legacy
plastic and paper loyalty cards and vouchers, they offer a highly visible
communications channel and sustained engagement with your most loyal customers."
Recently, Forrester Research, Inc., named Urban Airship a Leader in "The
Forrester Wave(TM): Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2017."
