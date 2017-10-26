Business News

Urban Airship Unveils Adaptive Pass Management to Offer Marketers Easy Personalisation and Targeted Real-Time Updates for Every Mobile Wallet Pass

The one-stop solution enables more personalised retail experiences for shoppers,

easing the buying experience and allowing marketers to be more targeted



LONDON, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Urban Airship, a digital growth

company, announced the availability of Adaptive Pass Management for Urban

Airship Reach, the company's mobile wallet marketing solution. Adaptive Pass

Management will allow marketers to create tailored mobile wallet passes for each

customer and orchestrate automated, in-the-moment pass content updates and

lockscreen notifications.



According to Deloitte, smartphones are the most popular device for all shopping-

related activities in the UK - including browsing a brand's website. In-store

sales are also now being heavily influenced by digital technology making this a

crucial time for businesses to move beyond traditional plastic and paper-based

loyalty cards and vouchers, and optimise them for mobile to engage customers on

their preferred device. Recognising this trend, Urban Airship's Adaptive Pass

Management will help retailers ease into this market change.



At the heart of Adaptive Pass Management is a seamless technology called

Adaptive Link(TM), which allows marketers to easily and automatically create and

deliver mobile wallet passes with important personalisation details like the

customer's name, location, OS, member ID, loyalty status/points or product

affinities.



By eliminating the need for marketers to work with developers to set up API

integrations for pass personalisation, marketers can more quickly launch large-

scale mobile wallet marketing campaigns that are personalised, which nearly 80

percent of millennials and almost three-quarters of households with higher

incomes are more likely to add to their phones. In addition, Adaptive Link helps

more marketers take advantage of built-in functionality like expiration



reminders and proximity alerts by automatically adding the 10 nearest stores or

locations to each individual customer's pass.



With Adaptive Pass Management for Urban Airship Reach, membership-based

organisations like airlines, hotels, grocery stores, insurance companies or gyms

can immediately add value and convenience to passes by showing customers their

progress towards bonus incentives and automatically alerting them when new

levels are achieved. Others focused on voucher redemption will benefit from

having nearby locations instantly added to passes with redemption events

triggering additional offers based on customers' affinities.



"Urban Airship's mobile wallet marketing solution makes it easy for merchants to

maximise the benefits of Android Pay," said Spencer Spinnell, Director, Business

Development, Google. "With simplified personalisation and engagement, brands can

get closer to their customers at the right time and place."



Adaptive Pass Management for Urban Airship Reach includes:



* Adaptive Link: user-level personalisation through a simple query link

* Customer Segmentation: target wallet content and notifications based on a

customer's latest context

* Dynamic Updates: for ongoing mobile wallet pass updates on the same

downloaded pass

* Enterprise-Class APIs: trigger notifications and pass updates from server-

side events like a purchase or gate change.

* Automation: send in-the-moment contextual pass updates and notifications

using customers' latest activity



More than 40 percent of consumers always or often forget to bring paper vouchers

or plastic loyalty cards when they shop, and it's even higher for UK millennials

at 57 percent. Transitioning these to mobile wallet passes reduces environmental

waste and marketing costs, turning traditional purchase incentives into ongoing

engagement. In addition, a recent study of one million Apple Wallet vouchers and

loyalty cards of major retail brands found widespread peer-to-peer sharing.

Vouchers and discounts were shared to more than four other devices on average,

providing a compelling opportunity for business to unlock network effects for

growth.



"For the first time, marketers can simply and easily create a personalised,

persistent mobile experience on customers' phones without an app," said Brett

Caine, CEO and president, Urban Airship. "Mobile wallets not only replace legacy

plastic and paper loyalty cards and vouchers, they offer a highly visible

communications channel and sustained engagement with your most loyal customers."



Recently, Forrester Research, Inc., named Urban Airship a Leader in "The

Forrester Wave(TM): Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2017."



About Urban Airship

Urban Airship(® )is trusted by thousands of businesses to drive growth with

mobile. Every day, marketers and developers depend on Urban Airship to deliver

billions of digital moments through personalised, interactive notifications that

inspire interest and drive action. Urban Airship is used by many of the world's

most admired companies, including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, The Home Depot, NBC

Universal, Sky plc and Zillow.



For more information, visit www.urbanairship.com, read our blog and follow us

on Twitter or LinkedIn.



Media Contacts:

North America: EMEA:

Elena Keamy Meera Trivedi or Luke

Bateman Group Whitton Corey Gault

+1 415-651-4023 Octopus Group Urban Airship

urbanairship(at)bateman- 0203 837 3730 +1 503-206-9164

group.com urbanairship(at)octopusgrp.com corey(at)urbanairship.com







