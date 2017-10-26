Business News

AGF Introduces Rebrand to Reflect Firm's Evolution

Brings consistency and discipline to its brand house



TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF)

(TSX:AGF.B) today unveiled a new brand that reflects the firm's growth strategy,

while bringing alignment across its suite of brands.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d24c5b8-

5fce-42db-9b65-88b1ed300dc1



"Our rebrand signals the evolution of our story and reflects the disciplined

approach we apply to everything we do at AGF -- from how we manage money to

serving our clients to driving efficiencies in how we run our business," said

Blake Goldring, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AGF. "I'm pleased that we

could launch this rebrand as we celebrate our 60(th) anniversary. It reflects

how we are moving forward and looking ahead to the next 60 years."



The rebrand is yet another step in the advancement of AGF's strategy, which has

grown the firm from their traditional mutual fund roots to a diversified global

asset management firm that covers all major market segments and geographies.



Karrie Van Belle, Senior Vice-President, Head of Marketing and Communications

joined AGF in October 2016 to lead the rebrand and re-orient AGF in the minds of

clients and investors around the world.



"AGF has a great story to tell and through our rebrand we can now deliver that

story more effectively," said Van Belle. "It's about bringing consistency and

discipline to the brand, while modernizing AGF's identity to show the positive

changes AGF has been focused on over the past number of years."



The rebrand effort was a year-long process that began from a discovery phase to

an end creative development phase incorporating feedback from clients,

prospects, employees and third-party industry research.



The rebrand also reduces the number of brands AGF manages across their



platforms, while bringing alignment across brands like InstarAGF and AGFiQ,

which recently announced that its lineup of QuantShare ETFs will be renamed to

AGFiQ ETFs (name changes to be effective by early November).



Invested in Discipline



The financial industry is in an era of change. New products and technologies are

appearing every day, and the changing needs of investors are evolving the way

investment firms provide their services. AGF's value proposition - brought to

market as "Invested in Discipline" and its new corporate mission "To bring

stability to the world of investing" -- signal the strategy the firm put in

place to deliver best-in-class quality of service; consistent and repeatable

investment performance that delivers long-term capital growth with downside

protection, and innovative products designed to meet the evolving needs of

clients.



This disciplined approach is also driving a culture of change at AGF as the

leadership team grows with new talent and promotions; through greater global

collaboration across the firm's investment management teams which now expands

across six countries and three continents; and further adopts and strengthens

its risk management processes leveraging its factor-based investing and

environmental, social and governance best practices across the firm's investment

management platform.



"Over the last few years, we have been focused on remaining relevant to our

clients, while delivering on our strategy," added Goldring. "Today, we are

making progress and that has been reflected in our share price, which has

appreciated 57% in the last year."



Early next week, AGF will be launching a new advertising campaign that reflects

AGF's value proposition and corporate mission to bring stability to the world of

investing.



New AGF.com



AGF's new look and feel has also been captured on AGF.com. The streamlined

website makes it easier for advisors and their clients to do business with AGF

with an improved user experience including, direct access to a product search, a

product finder that allows filtering and quick links to fund resources and

easier to navigate product pages.



Tiger Logo



As part of the rebrand, AGF is launching an updated tiger logo. AGF first

introduced the tiger as its corporate symbol in 1983. At the time, the tiger was

presented as a patient, strategic hunter ready to act quickly when circumstances

dictate, but prepared to wait for opportunities. When thinking about discipline,

there was a natural association with these qualities of the tiger.



"As we move forward, leveraging the existing brand equity and industry

familiarity of the tiger made sense," added Goldring. "The tiger is a part of

AGF's DNA and what better way to preserve our roots than with the symbolism of

the tiger, while introducing the new AGF."



About AGF Management Limited



Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is a diversified global asset

management firm with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth

businesses. As an independent firm, AGF strives to help investors succeed by

delivering excellence in investment management and providing an exceptional

client experience. AGF's suite of diverse investment solutions extends globally

to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to

institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign

wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North

America, Europe and Asia. With approximately $35 billion in total assets under

management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the

Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.



