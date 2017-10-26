AGF Introduces Rebrand to Reflect Firm's Evolution

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Brings consistency and discipline to its brand house
TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF)
(TSX:AGF.B) today unveiled a new brand that reflects the firm's growth strategy,
while bringing alignment across its suite of brands.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available
at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d24c5b8-
5fce-42db-9b65-88b1ed300dc1
"Our rebrand signals the evolution of our story and reflects the disciplined
approach we apply to everything we do at AGF -- from how we manage money to
serving our clients to driving efficiencies in how we run our business," said
Blake Goldring, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AGF. "I'm pleased that we
could launch this rebrand as we celebrate our 60(th) anniversary. It reflects
how we are moving forward and looking ahead to the next 60 years."
The rebrand is yet another step in the advancement of AGF's strategy, which has
grown the firm from their traditional mutual fund roots to a diversified global
asset management firm that covers all major market segments and geographies.
Karrie Van Belle, Senior Vice-President, Head of Marketing and Communications
joined AGF in October 2016 to lead the rebrand and re-orient AGF in the minds of
clients and investors around the world.
"AGF has a great story to tell and through our rebrand we can now deliver that
story more effectively," said Van Belle. "It's about bringing consistency and
discipline to the brand, while modernizing AGF's identity to show the positive
changes AGF has been focused on over the past number of years."
The rebrand effort was a year-long process that began from a discovery phase to
an end creative development phase incorporating feedback from clients,
prospects, employees and third-party industry research.
The rebrand also reduces the number of brands AGF manages across their
Company information / Profile:
platforms, while bringing alignment across brands like InstarAGF and AGFiQ,
which recently announced that its lineup of QuantShare ETFs will be renamed to
AGFiQ ETFs (name changes to be effective by early November).
Invested in Discipline
The financial industry is in an era of change. New products and technologies are
appearing every day, and the changing needs of investors are evolving the way
investment firms provide their services. AGF's value proposition - brought to
market as "Invested in Discipline" and its new corporate mission "To bring
stability to the world of investing" -- signal the strategy the firm put in
place to deliver best-in-class quality of service; consistent and repeatable
investment performance that delivers long-term capital growth with downside
protection, and innovative products designed to meet the evolving needs of
clients.
This disciplined approach is also driving a culture of change at AGF as the
leadership team grows with new talent and promotions; through greater global
collaboration across the firm's investment management teams which now expands
across six countries and three continents; and further adopts and strengthens
its risk management processes leveraging its factor-based investing and
environmental, social and governance best practices across the firm's investment
management platform.
"Over the last few years, we have been focused on remaining relevant to our
clients, while delivering on our strategy," added Goldring. "Today, we are
making progress and that has been reflected in our share price, which has
appreciated 57% in the last year."
Early next week, AGF will be launching a new advertising campaign that reflects
AGF's value proposition and corporate mission to bring stability to the world of
investing.
New AGF.com
AGF's new look and feel has also been captured on AGF.com. The streamlined
website makes it easier for advisors and their clients to do business with AGF
with an improved user experience including, direct access to a product search, a
product finder that allows filtering and quick links to fund resources and
easier to navigate product pages.
Tiger Logo
As part of the rebrand, AGF is launching an updated tiger logo. AGF first
introduced the tiger as its corporate symbol in 1983. At the time, the tiger was
presented as a patient, strategic hunter ready to act quickly when circumstances
dictate, but prepared to wait for opportunities. When thinking about discipline,
there was a natural association with these qualities of the tiger.
"As we move forward, leveraging the existing brand equity and industry
familiarity of the tiger made sense," added Goldring. "The tiger is a part of
AGF's DNA and what better way to preserve our roots than with the symbolism of
the tiger, while introducing the new AGF."
About AGF Management Limited
Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is a diversified global asset
management firm with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth
businesses. As an independent firm, AGF strives to help investors succeed by
delivering excellence in investment management and providing an exceptional
client experience. AGF's suite of diverse investment solutions extends globally
to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to
institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign
wealth funds and endowments and foundations.
AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North
America, Europe and Asia. With approximately $35 billion in total assets under
management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the
Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.
Media Contact
Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160
amanda.marchment(at)agf.com
