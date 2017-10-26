(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apricus Biosciences, Inc.
(Nasdaq:APRI), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in
urology and rheumatology, today announced that Apricus' third quarter 2017
financial results will be released on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 4:01 p.m.
Eastern Time. Company management will host a conference call on Thursday,
November 2, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and
other recent corporate highlights.
To participate by telephone, please dial (855) 780-7196 (Domestic) or (631)
485-4867 (International). The conference ID number is 8498419. The live audio
webcast can be accessed via the Investor Relations' section of Apricus' website
at www.apricusbio.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes before the
event to ensure a timely connection. The archived webcast will remain available
for 30 days following the live call.
About Apricus Biosciences, Inc.
Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (APRI) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing
innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology. Apricus has two product
candidates currently in development. Vitaros is a product candidate in the
United States for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, which is in-licensed
from Warner Chilcott Company, Inc., now a subsidiary of Allergan plc (Allergan).
RayVa is our product candidate in Phase 2 development for the treatment of the
circulatory disorder Raynaud's phenomenon, secondary to scleroderma, for which
we own worldwide rights.
For further information on Apricus, visit http://www.apricusbio.com.
Vitaros((TM)) is Apricus' trademark in the United States, which is pending
registration and subject to the agreement with Allergan. Vitaros(®) is a
registered trademark of Ferring International Center S.A. in certain countries
More information:
outside of the United States. RayVa((TM)) is Apricus' trademark, which is
registered in certain countries throughout the world and pending registration in
the United States.
CONTACT:
Matthew Beck
mbeck(at)troutgroup.com
The Trout Group
(646) 378-2933
