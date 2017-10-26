Business News

Apricus Biosciences Announces Corporate Update and Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

ID: 565458

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

(Nasdaq:APRI), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in

urology and rheumatology, today announced that Apricus' third quarter 2017

financial results will be released on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 4:01 p.m.

Eastern Time. Company management will host a conference call on Thursday,

November 2, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and

other recent corporate highlights.



To participate by telephone, please dial (855) 780-7196 (Domestic) or (631)

485-4867 (International). The conference ID number is 8498419. The live audio

webcast can be accessed via the Investor Relations' section of Apricus' website

at www.apricusbio.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes before the

event to ensure a timely connection. The archived webcast will remain available

for 30 days following the live call.



About Apricus Biosciences, Inc.



Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (APRI) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing

innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology. Apricus has two product

candidates currently in development. Vitaros is a product candidate in the

United States for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, which is in-licensed

from Warner Chilcott Company, Inc., now a subsidiary of Allergan plc (Allergan).

RayVa is our product candidate in Phase 2 development for the treatment of the

circulatory disorder Raynaud's phenomenon, secondary to scleroderma, for which

we own worldwide rights.



For further information on Apricus, visit http://www.apricusbio.com.



Vitaros((TM)) is Apricus' trademark in the United States, which is pending

registration and subject to the agreement with Allergan. Vitaros(®) is a

registered trademark of Ferring International Center S.A. in certain countries



outside of the United States. RayVa((TM)) is Apricus' trademark, which is

registered in certain countries throughout the world and pending registration in

the United States.



CONTACT:

Matthew Beck

mbeck(at)troutgroup.com

The Trout Group

(646) 378-2933









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Apricus Biosciences, Inc. via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Apricus Biosciences, Inc.