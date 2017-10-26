Business News

NuVinci® Cycling Embarks on Next Chapter - With New Division Name 'enviolo'

Stepless and automatic shifting company aims to become 'The Moving Standard' for

bicycles and e-bikes today.



AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Beginning January 1, 2018, NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies

Inc. (Fallbrook), will be operating under a new name: enviolo.



The purpose for rebranding NuVinci Cycling is to celebrate the division's

success and growth story, while marking the start of its next chapter. The

division will be operating more independently from its parent company,

Fallbrook, to ensure a complete focus on the bicycle market.



"Our journey since 2007 has been incredible! Our stepless and automatic products

has captured OEMs, dealers, and consumers by offering a riding experience like

no other. We have grown into a very relevant business with many more

opportunities to explore. Now, we are ready to embark on our next chapter - as

enviolo" says David Hancock, Managing Director of NuVinci Cycling.



enviolo's stepless and automatic shifting solutions have one very essential

ingredient: the revolutionary NuVinci® technology from Fallbrook. This

technology is responsible for the unique smooth, stepless shifting, and overall

riding experience. Fallbrook's NuVinci technology has also been licensed to

other companies and is currently in commercial development for automotive

applications, scooters, micro-mobility solutions, and off-road utility vehicles.

The new division name aims to better differentiate between the technology brand,

NuVinci by Fallbrook, and the products utilizing that technology, now offered by

enviolo. Starting with MY2019 groupsets, enviolo will also use the new brand

name in the product names.



"enviolo is not just about a new name and logo: the division's next chapter,

marked by the new name, is going to bring a great deal of additional value to



manufacturers, dealers, and consumers. We aim to become the 'The Moving

Standard' for bicycles and e-bikes today - with a new, needs-based product

portfolio, increased service capabilities, retailer support programs, and

direct-to-consumer marketing initiatives," summarizes Anne Guethoff, Marketing

Director at NuVinci Cycling and responsible for the brand strategy development

and execution. "We have built a business that is ready for the next stage of

growth, and that includes scaling up our workforce and their skill sets. Our new

name celebrates both our past success and the next chapter in our evolution,"

David Hancock adds.



The division recently launched its new MY2019 product portfolio, which includes

five new group sets designed specifically for the needs of the individual rider

and their respective bicycle use cases. With the new group sets for city,

trekking, cargo, sportive, and commercial, enviolo is expanding the unique

technology into additional segments.



Furthermore, retailer support has been increased significantly across Germany,

Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) as well as Belgium, the Netherlands, and

Luxembourg (BENELUX) markets with the introduction of an extensive retailer

training series, online training, and the recent launch of the exclusive

"Experience Partner Program."



The division is investing substantially in its service capability as well with

new markets such as France, Switzerland, and Germany now being managed directly

by the International Service Center in The Netherlands. New systems, tools, and

processes are being implemented in service support to create a more effective

process for partners.



Usage of the brand in the retail environment including new product training and

more will commence in January 2018. MY2019 models will already feature the new

enviolo-branded groupsets. End-consumers will engage with the new brand starting

mid-2018. For additional information, please visit www.enviolo.com.



About NuVinci® Cycling



NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies Inc., moves people better

through its product portfolio of smooth, stepless, automatic, and integrated

shifting products for bicycles and eBikes. The NuVinci technology incorporated

in continuously variable transmissions (CVT) for bicycles has been providing the

best rider experiences since 2006. NuVinci Optimized(TM) cycling products

include the Nfinity(TM) and Harmony(TM) group sets, utilizing the latest

versions of the transmissions and controllers. Products from NuVinci Cycling,

the leader in CVTs for bikes and eBikes, are available globally in over 100

bicycle brands. For more information, visit www.nuvincicycling.com.



About Fallbrook Technologies



Fallbrook Technologies is the inventor of the revolutionary NuVinci®

continuously variable planetary (CVP) technology, which enables performance and

efficiency improvements for machines that use an engine, pump, motor, or geared

transmission system - including urban mobility vehicles, cars and trucks,

industrial equipment, and many other applications. Fallbrook has a unique

collective development model and community through which NuVinci technology

licensees share enhancements, which adds to the value of the technology and

accelerates product development. This approach enables forward-looking

companies, who wish to create visionary new products with NuVinci technology, to

move quickly from concept to market commercialization. Fallbrook is based in

Cedar Park near Austin, Texas, USA and holds rights to over 800 patents and

patent applications worldwide. For more information, visit

www.fallbrooktech.com.



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af7b0064-add1-4bf8-89a9-

d1f1a423a28b



Anne Guethoff, Marketing Director

NuVinci® Cycling

+ 49 160 92290159

Anne.Guethoff(at)nuvincicycling.com



Trammie Anderson, Director of Corporate Marketing

Fallbrook Technologies Inc.

+1 512 519 5194

trammie.anderson(at)fallbrooktech.com













