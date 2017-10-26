NuVinci® Cycling Embarks on Next Chapter - With New Division Name 'enviolo'

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Stepless and automatic shifting company aims to become 'The Moving Standard' for
bicycles and e-bikes today.
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Beginning January 1, 2018, NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies
Inc. (Fallbrook), will be operating under a new name: enviolo.
The purpose for rebranding NuVinci Cycling is to celebrate the division's
success and growth story, while marking the start of its next chapter. The
division will be operating more independently from its parent company,
Fallbrook, to ensure a complete focus on the bicycle market.
"Our journey since 2007 has been incredible! Our stepless and automatic products
has captured OEMs, dealers, and consumers by offering a riding experience like
no other. We have grown into a very relevant business with many more
opportunities to explore. Now, we are ready to embark on our next chapter - as
enviolo" says David Hancock, Managing Director of NuVinci Cycling.
enviolo's stepless and automatic shifting solutions have one very essential
ingredient: the revolutionary NuVinci® technology from Fallbrook. This
technology is responsible for the unique smooth, stepless shifting, and overall
riding experience. Fallbrook's NuVinci technology has also been licensed to
other companies and is currently in commercial development for automotive
applications, scooters, micro-mobility solutions, and off-road utility vehicles.
The new division name aims to better differentiate between the technology brand,
NuVinci by Fallbrook, and the products utilizing that technology, now offered by
enviolo. Starting with MY2019 groupsets, enviolo will also use the new brand
name in the product names.
"enviolo is not just about a new name and logo: the division's next chapter,
marked by the new name, is going to bring a great deal of additional value to
manufacturers, dealers, and consumers. We aim to become the 'The Moving
Standard' for bicycles and e-bikes today - with a new, needs-based product
portfolio, increased service capabilities, retailer support programs, and
direct-to-consumer marketing initiatives," summarizes Anne Guethoff, Marketing
Director at NuVinci Cycling and responsible for the brand strategy development
and execution. "We have built a business that is ready for the next stage of
growth, and that includes scaling up our workforce and their skill sets. Our new
name celebrates both our past success and the next chapter in our evolution,"
David Hancock adds.
The division recently launched its new MY2019 product portfolio, which includes
five new group sets designed specifically for the needs of the individual rider
and their respective bicycle use cases. With the new group sets for city,
trekking, cargo, sportive, and commercial, enviolo is expanding the unique
technology into additional segments.
Furthermore, retailer support has been increased significantly across Germany,
Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) as well as Belgium, the Netherlands, and
Luxembourg (BENELUX) markets with the introduction of an extensive retailer
training series, online training, and the recent launch of the exclusive
"Experience Partner Program."
The division is investing substantially in its service capability as well with
new markets such as France, Switzerland, and Germany now being managed directly
by the International Service Center in The Netherlands. New systems, tools, and
processes are being implemented in service support to create a more effective
process for partners.
Usage of the brand in the retail environment including new product training and
more will commence in January 2018. MY2019 models will already feature the new
enviolo-branded groupsets. End-consumers will engage with the new brand starting
mid-2018. For additional information, please visit www.enviolo.com.
About NuVinci® Cycling
NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies Inc., moves people better
through its product portfolio of smooth, stepless, automatic, and integrated
shifting products for bicycles and eBikes. The NuVinci technology incorporated
in continuously variable transmissions (CVT) for bicycles has been providing the
best rider experiences since 2006. NuVinci Optimized(TM) cycling products
include the Nfinity(TM) and Harmony(TM) group sets, utilizing the latest
versions of the transmissions and controllers. Products from NuVinci Cycling,
the leader in CVTs for bikes and eBikes, are available globally in over 100
bicycle brands. For more information, visit www.nuvincicycling.com.
About Fallbrook Technologies
Fallbrook Technologies is the inventor of the revolutionary NuVinci®
continuously variable planetary (CVP) technology, which enables performance and
efficiency improvements for machines that use an engine, pump, motor, or geared
transmission system - including urban mobility vehicles, cars and trucks,
industrial equipment, and many other applications. Fallbrook has a unique
collective development model and community through which NuVinci technology
licensees share enhancements, which adds to the value of the technology and
accelerates product development. This approach enables forward-looking
companies, who wish to create visionary new products with NuVinci technology, to
move quickly from concept to market commercialization. Fallbrook is based in
Cedar Park near Austin, Texas, USA and holds rights to over 800 patents and
patent applications worldwide. For more information, visit
www.fallbrooktech.com.
Attachments:
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af7b0064-add1-4bf8-89a9-
d1f1a423a28b
Anne Guethoff, Marketing Director
NuVinci® Cycling
+ 49 160 92290159
Anne.Guethoff(at)nuvincicycling.com
Trammie Anderson, Director of Corporate Marketing
Fallbrook Technologies Inc.
+1 512 519 5194
trammie.anderson(at)fallbrooktech.com
