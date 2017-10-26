Business News

Rezidor's Nominating Committee for the Annual General meeting 2018 established

In accordance with the decision made by the Annual General Meeting on 28 April

2017, the Nominating Committee has been established. Based on the list of

shareholders per 31 August 2017 the three largest known shareholders have been

contacted, each of which was offered the possibility to appoint one

representative of the Nominating Committee. The Nominating Committee consists of

Joseph Lo representing HNA Tourism, Trelawny Williams representing Fidelity

International, and Abhishek Agrawal representing Polygon Global Partners LLP.

The members of the Nominating Committee intend to appoint Joseph Lo to chair the

committee.



The Nominating Committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the Annual

General Meeting regarding the number of Board members to be elected, the

election of the Chairman and other members of the Board, remuneration of the

Board members and any remuneration for committee work, election of Chairman for

the Annual General meeting, election of auditors (when applicable) and fees paid

to them and suggestion for rules for appointing the Nominating Committee for the

Annual General Meeting 2019.



Rezidor Hotel Group AB's Annual General meeting will be held on Thursday, 26

April 2018 at the Radisson Blu Arlandia Hotel in Arlanda, Kabinvägen 3 in

Stockholm.



Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nominating Committee may

do so no later than 26 February 2018 via email to

nominatingcommittee(at)rezidor.com.



For further information, kindly contact:

Knut Kleiven, Deputy President and CFO

Tel +32 2 702 9244

e-mail: knut.kleiven(at)carlsonrezidor.com





Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/142138/R/2144926/822120.pdf







