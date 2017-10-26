Business News

Origin(TM) Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase IIb Dose-Ranging Study for Diabetic Foot Ulcers

ID: 565462

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* Interim results demonstrate strong evidence of healing and favorable safety

profile

* Highest-performing arm (4X per week, 12 minutes):

· 95% mean wound-size reduction in 12 weeks

· 71% of wounds achieved complete healing in 12 weeks

* Goals of dose-ranging study on track to be fully met

* All arms outperformed standard of care industry average for complete wound

closure

* Full results expected to serve as the basis for the pivotal trial study

design



PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin, Inc. (formerly

Advanced Plasma Therapies, Inc.), a Princeton, NJ based clinical-stage

biotechnology company, today announced positive interim results from its

"GENESIS" dose-ranging (Phase IIb) trial of plasma-generated nitric oxide in

patients with chronic diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). In addition to meeting its

primary outcome measure of safety, interim results from the "GENESIS" trial

demonstrated strong evidence of healing. Origin has developed a proprietary

technology which, for the first time, generates and delivers therapeutic

quantities of plasma-generated nitric oxide (NO) into the tissue, potentially

addressing a wide range of unmet medical needs.



Key interim results from GENESIS include 95% average wound-size reduction at 12

weeks with 71% of wounds achieving complete closure (12-minute dose of NO

treated 4 times per week, along with SOC).



"These are excellent early results. They suggest that our NO therapy compares

favorably to the average 55% closure rate of a number of other approved advanced

wound products,(1-9)" said Michael Preston, Chairman and CEO of Origin. "A

comparison of our results with data available from other studies suggests that

our strongest performing arm healed chronic DFUs better than almost all

currently available or well-publicized products.(1-9)"





Dr. Patrick Briggs of Texas Gulf Coast Medical Group, and a GENESIS

investigator, said the innovative therapy was far different from any other

therapy for foot and ankle wounds.



"I am excited about this therapy because it's new, different, and outside

anything else I've seen. We have nothing today to deal with the microvascular

issues that are associated with diabetic foot wounds. I'm really looking at that

vasodilatory effect that you can get with nitric oxide," Dr. Briggs commented.



Origin's technology enables the physician to generate and deliver a high-quality

therapeutic dose of plasma-streamed NO at the point of care. This unique system

ensures that each patient consistently receives the intended treatment directly

into the affected wound tissue.



Mr. Preston added: "With our novel therapy, we expect to address a critical

unmet need for the approximately two million people in the U.S. currently

suffering from chronic DFUs(11-12). The development of a safe and effective

wound-closure treatment for chronic DFUs, which frequently lead to limb

amputation, represents an increasing medical need and significant market

opportunity. The full study results are expected to serve as the basis for the

pivotal trial study design."



In GENESIS, patients are treated for up to 12 weeks and then monitored with

regular follow-up visits for another 12 weeks post treatment. This planned

interim analysis includes patients who either healed within 12 weeks or

completed the treatment phase of the trial. An additional 11 subjects remain in

the treatment phase and will be included in ongoing analysis of the data. A

total of 18 patients dropped out of the trial, with no device-related adverse

events reported at this time.



Study Design



GENESIS is a 27-week study recruiting up to 100 patients across 15 clinical

sites in the U.S. designed to demonstrate safety and healing, and determine the

optimal treatment regimen for chronic diabetic DFUs. After a two-week run-in

period, patients are randomized into one of four different dosing regimens or a

SOC-only treatment arm. Wound sizes range from 1.0 - 9.9 cm(2).



* Arm 1: SOC alone, including dressing changes, wound cleansing, pressure

relief (off-loading) and wound debridement.



* Arm 2: 6-minute dose of plasma-generated nitric oxide, 2 times per week,

along with SOC.



* Arm 3: 6-minute dose of plasma-generated nitric oxide, 4 times per week,

along with SOC.



* Arm 4: 12-minute dose of plasma-generated nitric oxide, 2 times per week,

along with SOC.



* Arm 5: 12-minute dose of plasma-generated nitric oxide, 4 times per week,

along with SOC.



"DFUs affect as many as 15%(13) of the 30 million diabetic patients(11) in the

U.S. and are responsible for more hospitalizations than any other diabetic

complication, thereby representing a significant cost to the healthcare system,"

said Dr. David Dantzker, Vice Chairman and CMO of Origin, and former Chairman of

the American Board of Internal Medicine. "We believe that NO has the potential

to change not only the trajectory of wound healing, but also the underlying

biology by which wounds heal. Furthermore, our therapy has the potential to

address additional sizeable markets, including unmet needs in other areas of

wound care, dermatology, dental, skin infection, and inflammation and pain."



About DFUs



Diabetic foot ulcers are chronic, non-healing, penetrating wounds of the foot in

patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus. Over 30 million people in

U.S. have diabetes(11) and it is estimated that at least 15%(13) will develop a

DFU resulting in $11,000-16,000 annual incremental cost per

patient(14) (excluding amputation). Approximately 60% of these wounds are not

healed after initial treatment with standard of care and are then considered

chronic(15). An estimated 85% of all diabetic lower-extremity amputations are

preceded by a chronic, non-healing foot ulcer(16) and approximately 15% of

diabetic patients will have an amputation during their lifetime(17). The five-

year mortality rate for DFU patients with an amputation is estimated up to 74%,

higher than that for several types of cancer including breast, colon, prostate

and Hodgkin's disease(18).



About Origin



Origin, Inc. (formerly Advanced Plasma Therapies, Inc.) is a clinical-stage

biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technology to generate and

deliver Nitric Oxide (NO) from a defined high-energy plasma stream. This

targeted, plasma-generated NO stream penetrates the tissue to achieve its

therapeutic effect. NO is a biologically active agent, shown to modify disease

pathways through anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, tissue-regenerative and

vasodilatory activities. Origin's technology will be initially studied in

several highly unmet conditions, including the treatment of wounds, ulcers, and

acute and chronic infections. Origin's first planned product is a therapy for

use in treating diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), a condition that results in an

estimated $9-$13 billion of US annual healthcare costs(14). Further studies are

planned outside of the US to address this global epidemic. Origin, Inc. was

founded in 2010 and is based in Princeton, New

Jersey.



For more information, please visit www.originww.com.



(1 )BioDrugs. 2002;16(6):439-55.;( 2 )Diabetes Care 2003 Jun; 26(6): 1701-

1705.; (3 )Ostomy Wound Manage. 2006 Jun;52(6):68-70, 72, 74 passim.; (4 )Int

Wound J. 2013 Oct; 10(5): 502-507.; (5 )Int Wound J. 2009 Jun;6(3):196-

208.; (6 )https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-shows-diabetic-

foot-ulcers-treated-with-oasis-ultra-tri-layer-matrix-demonstrated-

significantly-better-and-more-rapid-wound-closure-compared-to-standard-care-

300074793.html; (7 )Ostomy Wound Manage. 2005 Aug;51(8):24-39.; (8 )WOUNDS.

2013;25(12):340-344.; (9 )Wound Repair Regen. 2015 Nov-Dec;23(6):891-

900.; (10) The International Journal of Lower Extremity Wounds Vol 10, Issue 4,

pp. 218 - 223.; (11)https://www.healio.com/endocrinology/diabetes/news/in-the-

journals/%7B476de9eb-1079-49bc-a35a-57fa20086cfa%7D/cdc-100-million-americans-

have-diabetes-or-prediabetes-accessed 07/19/17; (12)Margolis D, Malay DS,

Hoffstad OJ, et al. Incidence of diabetic foot ulcer and lower extremity

amputation among Medicare beneficiaries, 2006 to 2008 [article online],

2011.; (13) Singh N., Armstrong D. G., Lipsky B. A. Preventing foot ulcers in

patients with diabetes. The Journal of the American Medical

Association. 2005;293(2):217-228. doi: 10.1001/jama.293.2.217.; (14) Rice et al.

Burden of Diabetic Foot Ulcers for Medicare and Private Insurance. Diabetes

Care. 2013.; (15 )Frykberg RG, Banks J. Challenges in the Treatment of Chronic

Wounds. Advances in Wound Care. 2015;4(9):560-582.

doi:10.1089/wound.2015.0635; (16) Deshpande et al. Epidemiology of Diabetes and

Diabetes-Related Complications. Physical Therapy. 2008;88(11):1254-1264.

doi:10.2522/ptj.20080020.; (17 )Jonasson et al. Risks of Nontraumatic Lower-

Extremity Amputations in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes. Diabetes Care 2008 Aug;

31(8): 1536-1540; (18) Robbins JM, et al. Journal of the American Podiatric

Medicine. 2008; vol. 98, issue 6



Contacts



Origin

Mike Preston

Chairman and CEO

mpreston(at)originww.com

+1 845 494 5049



Betsy Hanna

COO and President, Human Health

bhanna(at)originww.com

+1 609 250 6004



MBS Value Partners

Katja Buhrer/Betsy Brod

katja.buhrer(at)mbsvalue.com

betsy.brod(at)mbsvalue.com

+1 212 661 7004









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Origin via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Origin