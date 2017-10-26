Luvu Brands Enters China with Liberator Products

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: LUVU), the manufacturer of Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear®, announced that its core Original Label Collection will be selling online and in specialty retail locations across China.



"Sexual wellness is big business in China," says Brett Richardson, Luvu Brands International Sales Manager, "and we're excited to share Liberator with an entirely new and energized international consumer base with the help of Buccone (China) Ltd."



Luvu Brands recently signed an exclusive wholesale distribution deal with Buccone. The Asia-based firm will serve as the company's primary distributor in China for a number of core Liberator sexual positioning products and bedroom accessories which will include the best-selling Wedge/Ramp Combo®, Esse Chaise®, and BonBon® Sex Toy Mount.



"We are extremely optimistic about our international potential," says Richardson. "The strategic arrangement we have with Buccone ensures our entry into the Chinese market will be as seamless as possible."



Established in 1996, Buccone brings top quality sexual wellness brands into China. "People are looking for high-quality lifestyle products and the Liberator brand of sexual positioning aids are bound to be a huge hit with Chinese consumers," says a representative for Buccone.



Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear is now selling their products internationally throughout Canada, Europe, China, Australia and has plans on expanding the brand into other countries including Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Philippines, and Indonesia.







Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of premium consumer lifestyle brands in the categories of sexual wellness, top-of-bed sleep / relaxation and fashion beanbags, loungers and sofas. Most products are supplied compressed in convenient "bed-in-a-box" like packaging.



The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 160 people. Bringing sewn products manufacturing back to the USA and creating innovative vacuum-compressed consumer products are core to the Company's operating principles. As the majority of the Company's products are constructed of polyurethane foam, sustainable manufacturing practices are used including re-purposing of foam trim into beanbag fill to reduce our overall carbon footprint.





Luvu Brands promotes its products globally in a variety of distribution channels including mass market web retailers, catalogers and specialty retail stores. The Company's brand sites include: , , plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit .







