/ Aircraft

Media Advisory: Bombardier to Report Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 2, 2017

ID: 565470

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2017 on Thursday, November 2, 2017, and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.



Contacts:
Simon Letendre
Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481

Jennifer McCaughey
Director, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481



More information:
http://www.bombardier.com


Keywords (optional)::
bombardier-inc,

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
Bombardier Inc.

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   Decent Work and Health Network supports contract faculty during Fair Employment Week

submitted by: Marketwired
Date: 26.10.2017 - 14:30 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 565470
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 32 mal aufgerufen.

more PressReleases from Bombardier Inc.





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z