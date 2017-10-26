Media Advisory: Bombardier to Report Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 2, 2017

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2017 on Thursday, November 2, 2017, and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.



The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:



Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:



The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.







Contacts:

Simon Letendre

Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 9481



Jennifer McCaughey

Director, Investor Relations

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 9481





