Global MilSatCom 2017 sees record-breaking attendance for military delegation

(firmenpresse) - SMis Groups 19th annual Global MilSatCom is gearing up to be the most attended conference in its 19-year history.



(LONDON, UK) SMis Global MilSatCom 2017 Conference & Exhibition will take place on 7-9 November at the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel in London.



There is an expected turnout of over 500 delegates from nations and organisations including Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Ghana, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA and more.



This year has seen a record-breaking level of military delegation. With 30% more military attendees than last years show, this has been the highest number of military representatives Global MilSatCom has seen in its 19-year history.



The 2017 conference agenda has also been finalised and features a line-up of over 50 defence satellite communications experts. With 40+ presentations from leading commercial players and over 20 military and government personnel, the programme has been curated to probe the growing demand to enhance SatCom capabilities and to discuss strategies and requirements.



There will also be panel discussions exploring the three definitive MilSatCom themes this year, including GovSatCom, Wideband AoA, and ground segment innovations.



This years programme is inarguably the best and most international in the events history, SMi Managing Director Dale Butler said. Delegate numbers are up by 30% and the event is looking to attract around 500 attendees this year, which will be a new record for the conference series.



The full roster of speakers and presentations can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.co.uk.



For those interested to attend, there is still a limited number of spaces left. Registration information can be found on the website.





19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition

7-9 November 2017

Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK



For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia(at)smi-online.co.uk or +44 (0) 207 827 6102.

