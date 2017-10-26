Computer & Software

European Cloud Provider, Interoute, Recognised in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Public Cloud IaaS, Worldwide report

ID: 565474

(firmenpresse) - London, 26th October 2017  Interoute, the global cloud and network provider headquartered in Europe, has been included in Gartners October 2017 Critical Capabilities for Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service, Worldwide report. The worldwide IaaS market is set to boom over the next five years, and Gartner has projected that it will grow by 36.6% in 2017 to reach $34.7bn. The annual report provides businesses with an impartial evaluation of public cloud IaaS vendors strengths and capabilities.



Interoute received the fourth highest score of the 15 global cloud providers Gartner assessed in its use case for general business applications. According to the report, this use case includes all applications that were not designed with the cloud in mind but that can run in virtualised environments."



Matthew Finnie, CTO at Interoute, commented: Our ability to integrate cloud and network infrastructure with enterprise environments lays the foundation for successful digital transformation. Combine this with our Edge SD-WAN solution and you have a global application platform from a European provider thats recognised as one of the worlds best.



Interoute offers customers 17 virtual data centre cloud zones across the world. These allow applications to be distributed closer to users, minimising latency and geographical diversity, which also supports data sovereignty requirements. The Interoute private network backbone provides free data transfer for customers between any of its cloud zones.



Existing customers can directly connect to the Interoute Cloud at over 300 locations worldwide, including through major third-party data centres. Enterprise branch offices can also be integrated with the platform, improving cloud based application performance, using the Interoute Edge SD-WAN offering.



The report was led by analyst Lydia Leong, and co-authored by Dennis Smith, Raj Bala and Craig Lowery.



The Gartner Critical Capabilities for Public Cloud IaaS, Worldwide report can be downloaded here http://www3.interoute.com/press/2017-gartner-public-cloud-iaas-worldwide.





More details on Interoute and the Enterprise Digital Platform can be found here http://www.interoute.com/digital-transformation.

About Interoute

Interoute is the owner-operator of one of Europe's largest networks and a global cloud services platform which encompasses 15 data centres, 17 virtual data centres and 33 colocation centres, with connections to 206 additional third-party data centres across Europe. Its full-service Unified ICT platform serves international enterprises and many of the worlds leading service providers, as well as governments and universities. Interoutes Unified ICT strategy provides solutions for enterprises seeking connectivity and a scalable, secure advanced platform on which they can build their voice, video, computing and data services, as well as service providers in need of high capacity international data transit and infrastructure. With established operations throughout Europe and USA, Interoute also owns and operates 24 connected city networks within Europe's major business centres. www.interoute.com

PR contacts for Interoute:

LEWIS

+44 (0)20 7802 2626

interoute(at)teamlewis.com



more PressReleases from RealWire