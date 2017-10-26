Healthcare & Medical

Get The Best 100% Natural Health Skincare Soaps Creams & Beauty Product Subscriptions

ID: 565475

(firmenpresse) - Perfect Body Harmony, an Austin-based natural cosmetics retailer, announced new subscription services to provide its customers with more flexible ways to benefit from their favorite organic cosmetics. The company offers new and existing clients an innovative subscription system allowing them to change the products they receive, how often they receive them, as well as cancel and restart their subscriptions at any times.



More information can be found at [https://perfectbodyharmony.com](https://perfectbodyharmony.com/).



Traditional chemical-based beauty products can sometimes lead to allergies and other conditions, especially for people with sensitive skin types. As the market has diversified considerably in recent years, more and more people have developed an interest in organic, hypoallergenic beauty products.



Perfect Body Harmony is a professional online retailer specializing in carefully selected high-quality natural based and organic cosmetics, skincare, and personal products for men and women.



Established in 2013, the company is constantly striving to adhere to top standards of customer satisfaction. After a recent update of its pricing policy, the company has launched new, more flexible subscription services.



Weve had lots of new clients asking for a way to get our products on a regular basis, so weve decided to set up this new subscription system thats both efficient and super easy to customize., declared company president Jana Cobb.



Using the new system, clients can personalize a variety of subscription-related elements, including product type and quantity, shipment frequency and many others. Subscriptions can be started and canceled at any times without any additional fees.



The new Perfect Body Harmony subscription system was implemented this September. To offer clients even more benefits, the company is planning to introduce a variety of discounts and special offers for clients opting for auto-shipment services.





Perfect Body Harmony provides a wide range of organic and natural based skincare products, including botanical soaps, lotions, masks, cosmetic butters, skincare kits and many others.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website, as well as at their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PerfectBodyHarmony.



They also have a YouTube channel that can be found at: [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuFH9n9_xxvFKvm0Y...](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuFH9n9_xxvFKvm0YuAc1XA)

Perfect Body Harmonyâ¢

https://PerfectBodyHarmony.com

Perfect Body Harmonyâ¢

https://PerfectBodyHarmony.com

+1-512-650-3921

P.O. Box 26403

Austin

United States

more PressReleases from Perfect Body Harmonyâ¢