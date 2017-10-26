Computer & Software

Improve Time Management & Boost Productivity With Fruitphul Calendar Syncing To Do List Tool From Ben Murray

ID: 565477

(firmenpresse) - Ben Murray has launched a new productivity enhancing tool called Fruitphul, which helps businesses and entrepreneurs to take their skills to the next level. It is an app and system that can help people to become ten times more productive, learning strategies and techniques to accomplish goals more effectively.



More information can be found at: http://letsgolook.at/Fruitphul.



The site explains that customers will be able to learn the breakthrough Fruitphul strategy of accomplishing goals in 1/100 of the time it normally takes by microbreaking and leverage assigning. In addition to this, they will learn how to start outsourcing their business.



This can help with delegation of tasks and managing time more effectively. Fruitphul is a cloud based app, which means that customers can benefit from it anywhere with an internet connection. It can help businesses in any niche, and individuals who want to make more of their time.



Through using Fruitphul, users will be able to save time and accomplish goals with far less willpower needed by systematizing and automating two important productivity concepts. Customers will be able to know exactly what they need to do each day and when.



This gives them major leverage and allow them to accomplish goals much more efficiently. Users will be able to see exactly where their time is going each day with one click through the use of data graphs. This will allow people to develop strategies to manage their time more effectively and achieve more.



Other benefits include the ability to view color coded micro task to-do lists for each day, so they can get started making major dents in big goals with no willpower needed. With a full calendar sync, users can also schedule tasks, reassign them, and manage them more effectively.



Because its fully cloud based and available anywhere, along with being mobile friendly, the tool can help people anywhere in the world to boost productivity. Full details can be found on the URL above, with additional details provided at: http://muncheye.com/ben-murray-et-al-fruitphul.

Muncheye

http://muncheye.com

Muncheye

http://muncheye.com



8 Hennessy Road

Wanchai,

Hong Kong

more PressReleases from Muncheye