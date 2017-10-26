Business News

Decker & Co. and Pelham Smithers Associates Launch New Partnership

(firmenpresse) - All-Asia equities broker Decker & Co. has partnered with Japan-focused research provider Pelham Smithers Associates



SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Oct 24, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - All-Asia institutional equities broker Decker & Co. has launched a new partnership with independent research provider Pelham Smithers Associates (PSA). London-based PSA produces company and sector reports on Asian technology with a focus on Japan. The firm's principals are decades-long Japan experts.



"We are proud to bring PSA's depth of insight to clients," said Mark Decker, founder and CEO of Decker & Co., which has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, and Asia. "This partnership stems from the fact that many large firms have backed away from what's new and undiscovered -- but investable ideas are as needed as ever."



The partnership incorporates Decker & Co.'s execution with PSA's research, which focused on finding winners and losers as new technologies impact consumer electronics, telecoms, pharmaceuticals, internet, electronic parts and materials, automotive technology, retail, and capital goods. Read more about PSA at www.pelhamsmithers.com.



Earlier in 2017, Decker & Co. expanded its coverage footprint to include developed markets in Asia. The firm launched in 2013 with a focus on ASEAN and Frontier Asia Markets. Institutional Investor magazine ranked Decker & Co. among the top Trading Leaders in the Asia region in 2017, including #2 in High-Touch Trading for Frontier Trading Markets.



About Decker & Co.

Decker & Co. is the leading Asia specialist brokerage based in the U.S. and will soon be the only boutique brokerage covering all of Asia. Its principals have been among the leading experts in Asian markets since the 1990s. The firm's clearing partner is Convergex Execution Solutions. Learn more at www.deckerco.com.



SAFE HARBOR

The information in this release may be based on management forecasts and reflects prevailing conditions and our views as of this date, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Past performance is not an indication of future performance.





Please contact:

Ben Bishop

The Lowe Group

T +1 414 777 1880

ben(at)lowecom.com





